Small Satellite Market Size to Hit USD 12.02 Billion by 2029 | Small Satellite Industry CAGR 11.53%

·7 min read
According to Fortune Business Insights, the small satellite market size is projected to reach USD 12.02 Billion by 2029, at CAGR of 11.53% during forecast period 2022-2029

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small satellite market size was valued at USD 4.90 billion in 2021 and reached USD 5.60 billion in 2022. The market is expected to be valued at USD 12.02 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of 3D printing parts for satellite manufacturing and rising applications of satellites from several sectors are expected to boost market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled Small Satellite Market, 2022-2029.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/small-satellite-market-101917

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

  • Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands)

  • The Boeing Company (U.S.)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

  • Sierra Nevada Corporation (U.S.)

  • ST Engineering (Singapore)

  • Thales Group (France)

  • SPACEX (U.S.)

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

11.53%

2029 Value Projection

USD 12.02 Billion

Base Year

2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

240

Segments Covered

By Type, By Component, By Application

Small Satellite Market Growth Drivers

Robust Internet of Things Adoption in the Manufacturing Sector to Foster Market Progress

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/small-satellite-market-101917

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Economic Sanctions Imposed by the U.S. and its Allies on the Russian Federation Negatively Affected the Industry

The economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on the Russian Federation are expected to affect this industry’s growth. Furthermore, the war negatively affected the global industries leading to import and export flow disruptions. The dominance of Russia and Roscosmos, a quasi-civilian space agency in commercial space, affected alternative launch service providers in Japan, India, Europe, and the U.S. These factors negatively affected the market during the war.

Segments

Mini Satellite Segment to Hold Dominant Market Share Owing to Rising Research & Development Activities

By type, the market is segmented into mini satellite, microsatellite, and nanosatellite.

The mini satellite segment is expected to dominate the market share due to rising research and development activities. Furthermore, developing a space laboratory for the upcoming moon, asteroid, and Mars missions is expected to foster segmental growth.

Structures Segment to Dominate Owing to Strong Demand for Satellites

As per component, the market is classified into structures, payload, solar panel and antenna system, propulsion system, electric power system, and others.

The structures segment is likely to dominate owing to the strong demand for satellites. Furthermore, the rising expansion of satellite services in remote areas is expected to boost segmental growth.

Communication Segment to Dominate Owing to Strong Adoption of Antennas from the Commercial Sector

Based on application, the market is categorized into navigation, communication, earth observation, technology development, and others.

The communication segment is expected to hold a dominant market share due to the strong adoption of communication antennas from the commercial sector. Furthermore, the rising adoption of communication antennas from governments may foster segmental growth.

Commercial Segment to Hold Largest Share Because of its Extensive Adoption in Military Applications

Based on end-user, the market is segregated into commercial, civil, government, and military.

The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market share due to its rising adoption in the military sector for surveillance purposes. Moreover, growing mobile users and rising internet services are expected to fuel segmental growth.

Geographically, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/small-satellite-market-101917

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Robust Internet of Things Adoption in the Manufacturing Sector to Foster Market Progress

Small satellites are objects developed and designed for earth observation, communication, navigation, and other purposes. Satellites are launched into several orbits that comprise Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with the help of rockets. The robust Internet of Things (IoT) adoption in the manufacturing sector is expected to enhance satellite adoption. Furthermore, the rising adoption of satellites for transport, consumers, oil & gas, and mining is likely to fuel industry growth. These factors may drive the small satellite market growth.

However, launch vehicle shortage is expected to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Research & Development Investments in NASA to Fuel Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the small satellite market share due to rising research and development investments in NASA. The market size in North America stood at USD 2.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the adoption of tri-band antenna and SKYWAN technology is expected to foster the industry’s progress. For example, CubeSat announced a launch initiative from its international space station for the 109th CubeSat in July 2020.

In Europe, launching IoT services and the internet for numerous applications is expected to enhance the product adoption. Furthermore, the rising focus on executing and developing low-cost missions is expected to propel market growth.

In Asia Pacific, strong demand from India, Japan, and China is expected to foster industry growth. Furthermore, the development of plans by ISRO is expected to foster the industry’s progress.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players Announce Novel Facilities to Expand Market Reach

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel facilities to expand their market reach. For example, Boeing announced its novel high-throughput test facility, integration, and small satellite production in March 2022. This development was meant to enhance productivity and fasten delivery times. The production facility shall be powered by Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing subsidiary, and shall be housed in the largest satellite production facility globally. This strategy may expand the company’s market reach worldwide. Further, companies devise automated production techniques, research and development, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to enhance market growth.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/small-satellite-market-101917

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of Covid-19 on Small Satellite Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Small Satellite Market

    • Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

    • Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Crisis on Small Satellite Market

  • Global Small Satellite Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Definitions

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Mini Satellite

      • Micro Satellite

      • Nano Satellite

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

      • Structure

      • Payload

      • Electric Power System

      • Solar Panel and Antenna System

      • Propulsion System

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Domestic

      • International

      • Communication

      • Earth Observation

      • Navigation

      • Technology Development

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Commercial

      • Military

      • Academics

      • Government

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia-pacific

      • Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/small-satellite-market-101917

Key Industry Development

  • May 2022: Thales Alenia Space entered into a joint venture with Leonardo and Thales to complete tasks associated with the final integration of Orion’s European Service Module 4 essential systems.

Read Related Insights:

Airport Security Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Report, 2027

Airplane Machmeter Market Size, Share | Forecast Report [2028]

Aircraft Fairing Market Size, Share & Growth | Forecast by 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


