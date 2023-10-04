A small town feel and close to amenities: Here's what it's like to live in Bogota

Tucked away between the heavily populated cityscapes of Hackensack and Teaneck is the more suburban-feeling town of Bogota. With a population of just fewer than 10,000 residents, and no downtown to speak of, the town, which runs along the east shore of the Hackensack River, offers residents an abundance of trees and yard space and a small town vibe.

It’s been suddenly thrust into the national spotlight after NorthJersey.com and The Record first reported that Nadine Arslanian Menendez, wife of recently indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, killed a man with her vehicle while driving down Bogota's Main Street in December, 2018.

But besides its newfound fame — and the fact that Bogota is pronounced like buh-GO-dah, as opposed to bo-go-TA in Columbia − what else is there to know about this small Bergen County suburb?

A close-knit town that's 'Tiny But Mighty'

"Tiny But Mighty" has become the motto of the Bogota Public Library , something that has remained true despite the town's growth over the past few years.

"It's definitely more crowded, but it's still a really small town that's close to everything," said Anasofia Parado-Villamar, a library assistant at the Bogota Public Library.

It's a fairly close-knit town, Parado-Villamar said, where a lot of people know one another and look out for one another.

While Bogota lacks a formal downtown area, the town consists of many small businesses and restaurants because of its size.

Karla Jimenez, the owner of Karla Jimenez Cakes & More on Main Street, said she has had a very positive experience since they first opened about two-and-a-half years ago.

"Some people here like to keep to themselves, which is typical in a small town," she said. "But other's are very outgoing. For the most part, everyone comes together to support our local businesses."

Bogota also offers programs to bring together members of the community, from the Bogota Swim Club to a variety of different sports clinics for the town's children.

'Easy access to amenities'

Consisting primarily of single-family, colonial-style homes, Bogota has become increasingly attractive for families searching for a quiet suburban community.

"If you're someone that prefers a small town feel, then Bogota would be perfect," said Marty Weller, an agent with RE/MAX in Hackensack. "Another part of it is that you're pretty close to New York City. The schools are all close by, and there's easy access to different amenities, like shopping and parks."

Homes currently on the market in the borough are relatively affordable compared to surrounding neighborhoods, and municipal taxes in the area have increased minimally over the years.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was recently listed for sale in Bogota for $499,995. Depending on the location, homes in the area are typically listed between $500,000 to $600,000.

The suburb also has several apartment complexes, such as The Atwater and the River Cross Apartments, for those interested in renting as opposed to buying.

The school system is right on par

Steen School in Bogota.

Bogota's school system falls along the average for other school systems, ranking 336 out of 648 New Jersey School districts. With a total of 1,219 students across the district, Bogota has an 80% graduation rate and test score proficiency that generally matches the state average.

In addition to Bogota Jr./Sr. High School, the district also has Bogota Middle School, as well as two elementary schools: E. Roy Bixby Elementary School and Lillian M. Steen Elementary School.

"Overall, the community is changing," Parado-Villamar said. "Some people are moving out, but more people are moving in. Whether it be during school drop or when visiting the town's library, though, most people know one another on a close level."

