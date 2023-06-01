Small Town Paves the Way in America's $3 Trillion Climate Gold Rush – Inflation Reduction Act Spurs Leap of Faith and Local Investment

Colleton County in South Carolina, a tranquil rural region notorious for its hunting, fishing and a recent high-profile double murder trial, has emerged as a significant participant in America’s contemporary gold rush. This rush is not for precious metals but for a share of the $1 trillion in federal tax incentives and loans earmarked for green energy. This surge of corporate investments is reshaping local economies and propelling the district into the national spotlight.

In December, Colleton County secured a $279 million investment from Kontrolmatik Technologies, a Turkish company aiming to secure nearly $1 billion in federal tax credits over the next decade. Its objective is to construct a battery-making plant in the United States, capitalizing on the renewable energy sector’s demand for efficient electricity storage during periods of limited solar or wind activity.

The proposed Colleton County facility is set to produce an impressive 3 gigawatt-hours worth of batteries annually, capable of powering 540,000 homes for an hour. The venture promises to create 575 jobs with wages surpassing many others in the region. In exchange for this investment, the state and county have offered incentives such as land, grants and local tax breaks.

Kontrolmatik attributed the state’s dedication to attracting international technology firms, coupled with its network of community colleges that would contribute to the availability of a skilled workforce, as key factors behind its decision. South Carolina economic development officials approved a confidential sum of tax credits to provide support for the project.

The factory is slated to commence operations in 2024, marking a significant milestone in the timeline of this project.

During a ceremony held in February, Colleton County Council Chairman Steven D. Murdaugh admitted his lack of familiarity with the term “gigawatt-hour.” He went on to say, "I'll be honest, I have no idea what a gigawatt-hour is, but I do know what a $279 million investment will do for our county, and I know what impact 575 jobs will have on our community."

This substantial spending initiative stands as one of the most notable taxpayer-funded industrial stimulus efforts since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.

Experts estimate that the Inflation Reduction Act alone will drive private-sector and public spending ranging from several hundred billion to around $3 trillion over the next decade, marking an unprecedented level of investment.

This endeavor requires communities across the country to demonstrate faith by committing significant local resources to attract businesses, often in untested industries.

Colleton County’s venture into the green energy sector demonstrates the county’s steadfast dedication to attracting transformative projects and fostering economic growth.

Industry leaders are swiftly responding to the incentives. Chemical maker Air Products and Chemicals Inc., for instance, has pledged billions of dollars for hydrogen production facilities, potentially serving as an alternative to fossil fuels in transportation and industrial processes. Automobile manufacturers like Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) continue announcing billions in investments into the electric vehicle space to meet the anticipated surge in electric vehicles.

