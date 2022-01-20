U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

SmallCapVoice.com Comments on Increased Media Exposure for Premier Client KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. and SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of new media items and updated analyst coverage for its client, KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR).

KULR recently received a three-year multi-million dollar deployment order for its Passive Propagation Resistant (“PPR”) solution suite from Volta Energy Products, a subsidiary of Viridi Parente Inc.

The news prompted updates from two research firms as well as coverage in an Energy Storage News article that highlights Viridi’s investment to create “safe, resilient, point-of-use battery storage technology” for the heavy industrial and construction, residential and commercial energy storage markets.

Another portrayal of the importance of KULR’s space-proven thermal solutions and addressable markets is this video from PB Alerts https://youtu.be/2ou7y9TPu6U.

“We have worked closely with KULR for over a year, assisting the Company with its messaging to the investment community. It has been exciting to watch KULR’s growth and see its amazing story, technologies and offerings mature and gain considerable attention from a myriad of trusted media outlets,” says SCV CEO Stuart Smith.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

About PB Alerts

PB Alerts is the solution to the difficulties of being a new stock trader. It’s difficult to know what to buy, when to buy it, and even harder to know when to sell. With a 30-member staff, including 5 top-performing analysts, they are the one community that will teach you the methods that have made them wealthy. They stand apart by offering 1 on 1 support to guide you in your trading journey. Daily livestreams and Q&A sessions with the analyst’s top off an already impressive offering. They trade stocks, crypto, and options - and here’s the kicker…They have achieved an astounding 86.4% win-rate over the past two years. They called Gamestop (NASDAQ: GME) at $7 and saw over 7,000% profit potential on the historic squeeze. These guys seem to have a knack for finding big potential before anyone else and now they’ve discovered Kulr Technologies (NASDAQ: KULR). We’re going to follow their coverage of this impressive, undervalued stock ($KULR) and now you can too by joining their community. Learn more and join at https://try.pbalerts.com/weekly-watchlist/

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small-cap, and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors.
SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks they are interested in. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Safe Harbor Statement

This current press release may contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SmallCapVoice.com
Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com


