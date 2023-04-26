Smaller Branch, Bigger Impact

As part of our Earth Day celebration, Regions is highlighting ways that our associates, customers and community partners are making life better by helping to protect our environment.

For Regions, the latest example is the bank's new branch in Franklin, Tennessee, where modern banking and customer service meet environmental stewardship.

Opened April 3 in the 600-acre Berry Farms community of Boyle Investment Co., near Nashville, the branch is the first to feature Regions' new design which will be used for all future branch construction.

"We're looking at our designs constantly and always asking how we can create an even better experience that represents shared value for everyone," said Stephen Griffin, director of retail distribution planning.

"That's what drove our new ‘hybrid' Nexus design concept," he said. "This new branch maximizes the space to give customers a great place to bank and for associates to serve them. It's good for the environment while costing more than $500,000 less to build than our original Nexus design - also important with rising construction costs coming out of the pandemic."

"Our new Nexus hybrid design is a win for everyone," he added.

And it all comes in a 1,904-square foot package. That's 34% smaller than the first Nexus branches Regions began building in 2018.

Eco-friendly Features

By strategically using clear insulated Low-E glass that protects against heat gain, LED lighting, automated controls and heat-absorbing shades, the Franklin branch leverages energy efficiency to keep the space warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

"We're maximizing the lighting coming through windows by light harvesting, and powering up the LED lighting as that goes away," said John Earley, Regions' senior construction manager for retail projects. "We've also reduced the size and number of the displays we use for digital signage while still maximizing our brand.

"At the end of the day, energy consumption is a key way to reduce cost and environmental impact," he said. "As we've evolved the Nexus design to this third generation, we've kept our focus on the environment."

Other eco-friendly features of the new branch include drought-resistant shrubs and other plants, a drip irrigation system, low-flow toilets, and furniture and carpet with recycled content as well as low VOCs (volatile organic compounds) for cleaner air and emissions.

A Modern, Stylish Look

Along with the environmental benefits, Berry Farms Branch Manager Lance Hayes appreciates the design tweaks that have enhanced service - like angling the pods where bankers sit so everyone has a clear line of sight to the door and can see, greet and serve customers, minimizing any possible delays.

The branch manager's office was also relocated in the Nexus design update to open up more space for customers who continue to enjoy Wi-Fi, charging stations and the privacy of the pods as well as from the partitions and privacy glass.

"From the furniture size and placement to the bathrooms and break rooms, the design makes the space feel bigger than it is," Hayes said. "You can tell the working space has been amplified while everything else - the mechanical/electrical/maintenance space - has been minimized.

"We love the modern, stylish look and the way this branch and design fits in perfectly with the rest of Berry Farms and what we've always been about as a company: making life better for each other, our customers, shareholders and communities."

