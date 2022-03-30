U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,606.82
    -24.78 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,193.20
    -100.99 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,521.77
    -97.86 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,109.80
    -23.29 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.11
    +2.87 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.50
    +19.50 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.31 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1153
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3620
    -0.0380 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3127
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9150
    -0.9510 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,485.56
    +106.53 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.04
    +5.94 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

SmallRig Introduces the "Black Mamba" Cage Kit for the Canon R5 C Cinema Camera

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Canon EOS R5 C Cinema Camera offers impressive video features. And SmallRig's new "Black Mamba" Cage system provides the perfect platform to attach essential components onto the R5 C – allowing it to achieve enhanced performance and fast handling.

SmallRig Introduces the &#x00201c;Black Mamba&#x00201d; Cage Kit for the Canon R5 C Cinema Camera
SmallRig Introduces the “Black Mamba” Cage Kit for the Canon R5 C Cinema Camera

SmallRig designers closely analyzed the camera body to make sure the "Black Mamba" cage followed its contours, while ensuring that access was available to all controls and ports. The rugged, lightweight aluminum alloy frame provides protection and offers multiple mounting points for attaching accessories like top handle, side grip, monitor mount, video light, microphone, power supply, and more.

The features that make a difference

  • Access to All Controls – all buttons, levers and ports are unobstructed

  • Full Flexibility - multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes, Arri positioning holes, cold shoes, NATO rails, and 3/8"-16 threaded holes, provide compatibility with SmallRig's complete product ecosystem

  • HDMI & USB-C Cable Clamp - the hand-tightened cable clamp ensures the cables stay securely attached for safe transfer of data and sound

  • Ergonomically Designed Grip - the smooth shape and compact design makes handling fast and comfortable

  • Quickly Switch Platforms - the built-in Arca-Swiss quick release plate lets you instantly switch from handheld to tripod to gimbal shooting

Exclusive innovations include:

1) A detachable extended baseplate that not only improves balance and stability by allowing you to move the camera further back on the platform, it also serves as a riser plate for increased clearance when attaching a bottom rail

2) Multiple Power Supply Solution kits that offer increased recording time whether you're shooting handheld or tripod, shoulder rig, or stabilizer mounted

Price & Availability

The "Black Mamba" Cage includes the detachable extended baseplate ID: 3890

The "Black Mamba" Cage Kit includes the detachable extended baseplate, HDMI & USB-C Cable Clamp and the "Black Mamba" Top Handle ID: 3891

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smallrig-introduces-the-black-mamba-cage-kit-for-the-canon-r5-c-cinema-camera-301514023.html

SOURCE SmallRig

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Cuts iPhone Trade-In Prices. That Could Mean Strong Demand for the New Models.

    Older iPhones aren't worth as much as they used to be. That "signifies strong demand," according to BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan.

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple Is Working on a New Golden Opportunity

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Uber, and more.

  • People are receiving spam text messages from their own phone numbers

    Verizon Support said that anyone who receives a spam message to forward them to shortcode 7726

  • Intel details its first Arc A-series GPUs for laptops

    After years of research and development, Intel's first batch of new Arc GPUs are finally ready for consumers, starting with the Arc 3 which will be available on retail laptops in April.

  • India dominates Y Combinator’s latest startup batch (again)

    For what it’s worth, more than 191 companies in India have been funded through the Y Combinator accelerator, with nearly half -- half! It’s a contrast from prior showings, in which most of India’s YC startups fell into the B2B services category, but as we’ve seen, fintech is on fire in terms of valuations and investor appetite - even despite a broader market correction. Other trends of note include a smattering of companies from Accel Atoms, a pre-seed program for early-stage founders in India, as well as many, many IIT graduates.

  • Dangerous new one-click Gmail hack puts your private data at risk

    If you need any more reasons to be particularly careful when opening an email attachment, here’s one for you. A new Gmail hack campaign is currently making the rounds, and a single click could be enough to infect your computer and put your data at risk. Watch out for this one-click Gmail hack Last week, … The post Dangerous new one-click Gmail hack puts your private data at risk appeared first on BGR.

  • Intel teases first Arc A-series desktop GPU ahead of summer launch

    Intel says it will release its first Arc A-series desktop GPU this summer, and has offered a brief peek at the card itself.

  • LONGi sets new record for p-type HJT silicon solar cell efficiency

    LONGi has announced a new efficiency breakthrough for its Gallium-doped p-type HJT silicon solar cell. The new world record conversion efficiency of 25.47% for large-size p-type cells was achieved using a mass production process on full-size (M6, 274.3cm²) monocrystalline silicon wafers, the result, validated in testing carried out at the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), further demonstrating the feasibility of low-cost HJT mass production technology.

  • Sennheiser's headphones can now switch modes based on location

    Sennheiser's earbuds and headphones can switch modes based on location, and the Ambeo soundbar now supports AirPlay 2 and Spotify.

  • Apple faces €5.5 billion lawsuit from Netherlands over its app store

    The tech giant’s 30 percent cut of developer earnings is facing scrutiny around the world.

  • Microsoft's security leader sounds warning about metaverse threats

    Charlie Bell, who joined the Redmond tech giant from Amazon in 2021, is calling on the industry to learn from the Wild West early days of the internet.

  • Pivotree Completes Cloud Migration for Leading Fashion Retailer as Part of Ongoing Platform Management Services

    Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced that as part of its ongoing managed services for a leading specialty manufacturer and retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories, it has completed a rapid move of their Oracle Commerce platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the cloud. The transition strengthens the retailer's digital operations, removes barriers to cost reductions, and achieves higher availa

  • This Ex-Hacker Showed How Thieves Steal Cars Using Wireless Key Fobs And What You Can Do To Stop It From Happening To You

    Two experts agree that foil works — here's how to do it.View Entire Post ›

  • Apple Might Offer a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhones Later This Year

    Subscription services have made Apple a lot of money over the past few years. Now, it sounds like the tech giant wants to expand its reach beyond software. According to a new report, Apple might be working on a subscription plan for both iPhone and iPad hardware – and we could see it launch as early as this …

  • Siri co-founder details ‘a huge revolution’ in workplace assistants like Otter.ai

    Adam Cheyer, the Siri co-founder and Otter.ai strategic technology advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how voice and meeting assistants will be integral to hybrid working situations.

  • Hackers’ Path Eased as 600,000 U.S. Cybersecurity Jobs Sit Empty

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has urged U.S. companies to “harden your cyber defenses immediately” amid a growing risk of Russian cyberattacks. For many, that won’t be easy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bond

  • Alibaba makes $60M metaverse bet on AR glasses firm Nreal

    Augmented reality (AR) glasses maker Nreal raised US$60 million in its Series C+ led by Alibaba, which joins rival Chinese tech giants Tencent and ByteDance in a race into the metaverse. See related article: Why the metaverse is a trillion dollar opportunity Fast facts The Chinese AR device manufacturer has stood out among Chinese AR […]

  • Is Tesla Making a Phone and What Could It Cost?

    Tesla continues to dominate the world of electric vehicles, but – as evidenced by his ventures into interplanetary and subterranean travel – CEO Elon Musk is ever the entrepreneur. And if the latest rumors are to be believed, Musk might be exploring the lucrative world of smartphones with the production of a so-called “Tesla Phone.” Is Tesla Making a …

  • Hackers Steal $540 Million in Crypto From ‘Axie Infinity’ Game

    A cryptocurrency startup that operates a popular online game called “Axie Infinity” said Tuesday that hackers stole more than $500 million worth of cryptocurrency. “Axie Infinity” publisher Sky Mavis Ltd. said on March 23, hackers infiltrated a part of its Ronin Network, which the game runs on. “The breach happened due to social engineering, not technical flaw,” said operating chief and co-founder of Sky Mavis.

  • Apple said to be cutting iPhone SE production 20% over Ukraine, inflation concerns

    Apple’s latest earnings report found the hardware giant exceeding expectations amid the ongoing chip shortage. At the very least, it has the effect of causing users to hang onto older devices a bit longer than they otherwise might have.