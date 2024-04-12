Smalls Sliders opens new location in Gonzales Thursday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Smalls Sliders opened its newest location in Ascension Parish on Thursday, April 11.

The Gonzales location becomes the 12th Smalls Sliders restaurant in Louisiana. The fast-food chain has plans to open two more locations in Baton Rouge, including Siegen Lane and the metro area.

“Just east of Tanger Outlet Mall, you’ll find classic slider combos and the popular double meat and cheese ‘Biggie Smalls.’ Or grab a buttery grilled and seasoned Russet Potato waffle fries with our signature Smauce for dipping,” said Smalls Sliders on their website.

Their menu features cheeseburger sliders, waffle fries, milkshakes and grilled cheese. Customers can choose from four different combos that come with waffle fries and a drink. Smalls Sliders also offers party packs that are available in multiples of 25 sliders.

Smalls Sliders in Gonzales is located at 2108 Louisiana 30 W. The restaurant’s hours of operation are from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

