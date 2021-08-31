U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.50
    +15.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,452.00
    +100.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,672.75
    +75.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.50
    +9.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.15
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8500
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,050.52
    -873.21 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.79
    -16.07 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Smallsat IoT to Become a $1 Billion Annual Market

NSR
·3 min read

New NSR Report Sees Total Smallsat IoT Units Reaching 71% of Global Satcom M2M/IoT Units by 2030

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s M2M and IoT via Satellite, 12th Edition (M2M12) report, published today, forecasts the dedicated IoT constellations market reaching $990 million in annual total retail revenues by 2030, reflecting ~44 % of the total satcom IoT market. Due to the low cost of Smallsat IoT terminals and ongoing subscription fees to end users, a conservative scenario sees Smallsat IoT representing 71% of global in-service units (~13 million) by 2030, with much higher market share if the stars align properly.

“As with the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market, key smallsat applications are agriculture and transport & cargo,” notes Alan Crisp, consultant for NSR and report lead author. Unlike mobility markets, COVID-19 had limited impact on M2M/IoT revenues. Cargo’s essential nature made it resilient and the largest market for smallsats, with basic “dots on a map” type applications growing a substantially larger addressable market. And with the potential for regulated tagging of all animals, agriculture has real green field market potential; especially with lower price points unlocking new addressable markets.

“In the coming years Smallsat IoT products will compete head on with the Garmin InReach lineup, Globalstar SPOT, and other satcom based devices. Smallsat IoT prices will be lower than existing price points, increasing the addressable market by an order of magnitude,” notes Crisp. “Features, such as panic alarms, can be built into devices at the time of manufacturing to reach a greater consumer base. Other application types will use similar strategies, to deliver similar success.”

The coming years represent an inflection point for the satcom IoT industry, resulting in permanent changes to MSS and VSAT operators. But along with change comes opportunity, and the M2M/IoT markets are seeing opportunity, but strategies will need to be revisited, and change is inevitable for long term success.

About the Report

NSR’s M2M and IoT via Satellite, 12th Edition (M2M12) the industry’s leading resource for assessing the lucrative M2M/IoT market. M2M12 cuts through the hype of small satellite constellations and provides level-headed actionable insights into the future growth of this new market, providing the reader with the best opportunities for growth, and the impact on existing operators and service providers. The report provides deep insight into this fast-evolving market, keeping readers abreast of recent market movements and deals. It also enables service providers and satellite operators to navigate the M2M and IoT maze to protect and expand their market position in both existing and new segments that offer long-term revenue potential.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in NSR’s M2M12

Astrocast, Bivystick, Caterpillar, eSAT Global, Globalstar, Eurona, Eutelsat, Garmin, GeoDynamics, GEOS, Hiber, hiSky, iDirect, Inmarsat, Iridium, Kepler Communications, Kineis, Kymeta, Marten Transport, OQ Technology, Orbcomm, SkyLo, Somewear Labs, SpaceX, ST Engineering, Swarm Technologies, Tractrac, and ZOLEO.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors, NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a high degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.

Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

Press Contact:
Kristen Kloster-Grady
NSR Marketing Director
KKloster@NSR.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled nearly 7% on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform. Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Here is Why Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Growth Rates Aren't Keeping Up With the Stock

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason, and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • Young Chinese gamers vent at Beijing's new rules as shares in gaming companies slide

    China's new rules forbidding under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week knocked shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd and other gaming companies, while young players took to social media to express their outrage. The People's Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, said in an article on Monday after the rules were announced that the government had to be "ruthless". It's "indisputable" that indulging in online games affects normal study life and the physical and mental health of teens, the article said.