SMARD Launches New Services in Automated Cryptocurrency Trading

Sheridan, Wyoming, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated trading software is modifying the way people trade in financial markets. With the help of sophisticated algorithms and machine learning, these programs execute trades automatically and continuously monitor market conditions to make informed decisions. This technology has become increasingly popular in recent years, with more and more traders turning to automated systems to increase their trading efficiency. SMARD is such an interesting software for automated trading.

SMARD has launched a new trading enhancement tool that automates the trading process on the cryptocurrency market. Users can take advantage of algorithmic trading without the need for programming or any knowledge of the cryptocurrency space.

How algorithm works?

The SMARD algorithm is based on the quantitative momentum investing philosophy founded by Eugene Fama, the 2014 co-recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economics. Momentum effect is a well-known phenomenon in the financial market, where assets that have performed well in the recent past tend to continue to perform well in the near future, and vice versa for underperforming assets. This provides SMARD with a reliable way to identify potential winners in the market and can lead to higher returns than traditional buy-and-hold strategies.

In the cryptocurrency market this strategy also shows high results, because the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, with prices fluctuating rapidly in response to news and market events. Based on this, software identifies a set of assets that exhibit strong price trends and can potentially generate higher returns.

To reduce risk, software does not stick to just one strategy, but effectively combines it with other strategies and methods to reduce risk by selecting a set of assets to trade based on capitalization, market volatility analysis and a variety of other indicators.

The main goal of SMARD is to enable people to effectively manage their portfolios without taking unnecessary risks and wasting a lot of time analyzing financial markets.

