Smarsh Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving

·4 min read

2022 marks the seventh consecutive year Smarsh has been named a Leader, positioned furthest overall for completeness of vision

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh®, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their digital communications, announced today that analyst firm Gartner has named it a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) for the seventh consecutive year.1

(PRNewsfoto/Smarsh)
(PRNewsfoto/Smarsh)

The new Gartner report provides a detailed overview of the EIA market and evaluates vendors on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Smarsh was placed furthest to the right for completeness of vision.

"Hybrid work has ignited an explosion of digital conversations - completely redefining how organizations transform their archive to an elevated communications intelligence strategy," said Brian Cramer, CEO of Smarsh. "The new normal of remote work can be a huge advantage for employees, but it also creates tremendous regulatory and reputational risk for companies. Once used exclusively for personal communications, social tools are now becoming business tools, but people's behaviors haven't changed. As a result, staff are more relaxed about what they say and more likely to break regulatory guidelines."

"Only Smarsh understands how to address this enormous challenge in a way that protects clients today and in an uncertain future. Investing in the technology and partnerships to collect the broadest range of communication types, analyze it for issues with AI/ML and leverage public cloud ensures we have the scale to process all the rich communications data in real-time, across the globe." Cramer continued, "Regulations are changing quickly to address these shifts we are experiencing, and our customers are ready."

Smarsh offers digital communications retention and oversight solutions for regulated organizations of all sizes, ranging from single-office registered investment advisors to the world's largest global banks. Customers can leverage Smarsh cloud-native, AI-enabled SaaS solutions for compliance and e-discovery, among other use cases, and analyze all their communications data so they can spot regulatory and reputational risks sooner.

Recent major drivers which have allowed Smarsh customers to realize significant outcomes include:

Smarsh also recently earned a robust assortment of awards and recognition, including placements in the RegTech100, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the WealthTech 100, and the Inc. 5000.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving here.

Additional Resources:

  • Explore the Smarsh Communications Intelligence Platform here

  • Learn about our comprehensive turnkey corporate compliance and risk management solutions here

  • Sign up for our blog here and receive critical regulatory updates and other insights

  • Follow Smarsh on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving" by Michael Hoeck and Jeff Vogel, Chandra Mukhyala. January 24 , 2022.

About Smarsh:
Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 80 electronic communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native electronic communications capture, retention and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

CONTACT:
Robert Chilver
Walker Sands
312-546-4712
robert.chilver@walkersands.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smarsh-named-a-leader-in-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-information-archiving-301470915.html

SOURCE Smarsh

    A federal judge said Amazon.com Inc and its Whole Foods unit can be sued over the refusal to hire a convicted murderer who claimed to be rehabilitated after nearly 23 years in prison. In a Wednesday night decision, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said Henry Franklin could pursue a proposed class action after being turned down for a grocery delivery job at Cornucopia Logistics, which serves Amazon and Whole Foods. Amazon determined after a background check that Franklin had lied on his April 2019 job application by answering "no" when asked if he had a criminal record.