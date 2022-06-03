U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,099.70
    -77.12 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,865.43
    -382.85 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,967.61
    -349.29 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.67
    -22.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.40
    +2.53 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.00
    -13.40 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9550
    +0.0420 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0068 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7310
    +0.8610 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,430.31
    -856.85 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.17
    -22.63 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Smart Agriculture Market is Forecast to Grow at more than 11% until 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

North America dominates the smart agriculture market owing to the high adoption of advanced technologies to boost agriculture yield along with favorable government and private investments and initiatives such as subsidies. Furthermore, the high income and purchasing power of farmers in developed nations including the US and Canada also plays a crucial factor in propelling the overall global smart agriculture market growth.

New Delhi, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart agriculture market is growing at a high CAGR due to rising investment by the governments as well as large enterprises into integrating smart technologies into the agriculture sector coupled with increasing awareness about the benefits…

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global smart agriculture market was worth USD 11.5 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11%, earning revenues of around USD 24.3 billion by the end of 2022. The smart agriculture market is growing at a high rate owing to the rising burden of the global population and surging food demand. The environmental consequences of agricultural activities and depleting level of resources such as groundwater is also influencing the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, etc., for better management of resources is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the global smart agriculture market in the forecast period.

Rising Demand For Weather Monitoring Systems Is Driving The Growth Of The Smart Agriculture Market

The demand for weather monitoring systems is very prominent in the agriculture sector and is also increasing at a high rate owing to the changing climatic conditions and their adverse effects on the crops. The weather monitoring system is highly capable of detecting any sudden changes in the weather and can make real-time alerts. This can help the farmers prevent and reduce weather-related losses. It is also extremely helpful in determining the ideal environmental conditions to grow specific crops.

Increasing Investment Towards Human Resources Is Propelling The Overall Market Growth

Smart agriculture technologies may generate data or create insights but it will go in vain without skilled people who are not well-equipped with the knowledge. This also acts as a major restraint for market growth. Therefore, many public and private bodies are focusing and investing in the training of human resources for smart agriculture management. For instance, Tanzania has trained over 12,000 young university graduates on smart agriculture to develop professional skills.


Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/smart-agriculture-market/report-sample  

Smart Agriculture Market - By Farm Size

Based on farm size, the smart agriculture market is segmented into small farms, medium farms, and large farms. Medium-sized farms account for the largest market share because of high ownership in this type of land size. A high number of peasants working on medium-sized farms, especially in developing countries such as India, also plays a crucial factor in propelling its market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of smart agriculture tools and technologies is much more convenient in this land size along with a high return on investment compared to other farm sizes, which also favor its market growth.

Smart Agriculture Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the smart agriculture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the smart agriculture market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising government support and increasing population density of the developing countries in this region are emerging as the major driving factors for the smart agriculture market. Furthermore, the production of smart agriculture components and hardware in countries such as China, Japan, India, etc., is also increasing its penetration, driving the overall market growth.

Please Visit Press Release of the Smart Agriculture Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/smart-agriculture-market-is-forecast-to-grow-at-more-than-11-until-2028

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Agriculture Market

The smart agriculture market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Agricultural activities in different parts of the world were halted due to lockdown and social distancing norms. Furthermore, the disruptions in the supply chain and manufacturing activities also hindered the production and distribution of hardware components involved in smart agriculture. However, the market is projected to recover in the post-lockdown period owing to the expanding scope of cloud computing and data analytics and the availability of hardware components.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the smart agriculture market are John Deere, LumiGrow, Trimble, Heliospectra, Topcon Positioning Systems, InnovaSea Systems, DeLaval, Afimilk, AKVA, Antelliq, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., GEA Group, The Climate Corporation, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd, Gamaya, Grownetics, Inc., Granular, Inc., DroneDeploy, Farmers Edge Inc., BouMatic Robotic B.V., and other prominent players.

The smart agriculture market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry participants. However, several startups are also emerging with significant growth potential owing to a flourishing market. The companies constantly launch new technologies to gain market traction and significantly invest in r&d activities to innovate their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the smart agriculture market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the smart agriculture market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the smart agriculture market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

  • In December 2021, Zyter Inc., a US-based information technology and services company, announced the introduction of an Internet of Things (IoT)-based solution that integrates AI to support informed crop management decisions for farmers and agronomists.

  • In July 2021, Bosch and BASF Digital Farming announced their joint venture to globally market and sell smart farming technologies from a single source, which has now received approval from the relevant authorities.

Scope of the Report

Attributes

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018-2021

Base Year – 2021

Forecast – 2022 – 2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Billion

Market Coverage

U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Product Service/Segmentation

By Offering, By Agriculture Type, By Farm Size, By Region

Key Players

John Deere, LumiGrow, Trimble, Heliospectra, Topcon Positioning Systems, InnovaSea Systems, DeLaval, Afimilk, AKVA, Intelliq, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., GEA Group, The Climate Corporation, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd, Gamaya, Grownetics, Inc., Granular, Inc., DroneDeploy, Farmers Edge Inc., BouMatic Robotic B.V., and other prominent players.

By Offering

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

By Agriculture Type

  • Precision Farming

  • Livestock Monitoring

  • Precision Aquaculture

  • Precision Forestry

  • Smart Greenhouse

  • Others

By Farm Size

  • Small Farms

  • Medium Farms

  • Large Farms

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America (LATAM)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk announces job cuts

    Tesla shares are down after CEO Elon Musk stated the company would be laying off 10% of its workforce amid his bearish sentiment on the economy.

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks hedge funds are buying. In order to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Buying These 5 Energy Stocks. Amid the ongoing economic crunch, where inflation and geopolitical tensions have played their part in destabilizing the post-pandemic recovery, energy […]

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Double Digits This Week

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) continued to bounce from 52-week lows this week. Nio reported its May 2022 delivery data Wednesday, and the numbers were somewhat disappointing. The production delays impacted automakers throughout China, but peers XPeng and Li Auto both delivered notably more vehicles than Nio last month.

  • Tesla and Apple drive down tech stocks, Coinbase among biggest crypto laggards

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré discusses which stocks are making significant moves in intraday trading.

  • Loss-Making NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse NIO Inc.'s ( NYSE:NIO ) business as it appears the company may be on the...

  • Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tesla jobs

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, he said in an email to executives seen by Reuters. The message, sent on Thursday and titled "pause all hiring worldwide", came two days after the billionaire told staff to return to the workplace or leave, and adds to a growing chorus of warnings from business leaders about the risks of recession. Almost 100,000 people were employed at Tesla and its subsidiaries at the end of 2021, its annual SEC filing showed.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Micron Stock Is Slumping After a Downgrade. Why the Analyst Fears the Consumer.

    Piper Sandler downgrades the stock to Underweight, citing concerns about slowing consumer demand for memory chips.

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Amazon

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have been two chart-topping stocks for the past couple of years. Amazon boasts over 200 million Prime members, and Apple crossed the 1 billion active iPhone mark more than a year ago. Amazon may be best known for its e-commerce business, but it has other lucrative sources of revenue.

  • Black Swan Investor Is Watching for ‘Greatest Credit Bubble’ to Pop

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Spitznagel is paid to be prepared for when the market’s weakest links are exposed in a big way.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneUS Stocks Advance as Traders Weigh Mixed Reports: Markets WrapRight now, the Univ

  • Dow Jones Sells Off After Jobs Report; Tesla Tumbles On Elon Musk Warning

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped after the jobs report. Tesla skidded after Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

  • Tesla plans 10% job cut as Musk feels 'super bad' about economy

    The move could cut around 10,000 jobs globally, based on how many employees the electric vehicle and solar power company said it employed at the end of 2021.

  • Turning Point Stock Doubles After Bristol Myers Announces Takeover. What It Means for Biotech M&A.

    The pharma giant said it would pay $76 a share for the biotech stock, up from Thursday's close of $34.16.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola CEO Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • You Won't Believe What Peloton's CEO Said

    Throughout the worst of the pandemic, and even beforehand, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) was posting year-over-year revenue growth of at least 100%. As a business that practically created a new category in the industry, Peloton was in full-on growth mode. New CEO Barry McCarthy now has a pressing strategic objective.

  • Why Palantir Stock Popped on Thursday

    Shares of big data-for-defense company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) soared in Thursday trading after the defense contractor announced that the U.S. Space Systems Command -- a division of the U.S. Space Force -- has awarded it a big follow-on contract for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3). Palantir stock is up a solid 10% as of 1:20 p.m. ET in response. Palantir says its contract has it providing data-as-a-service (DaaS) to the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM (North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command), helping "to integrate, clean, share, and leverage data to help make decisions on personnel management, strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, and collaboration across combatant commands."