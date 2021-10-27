Smart Appliances Market is Poised to Reflect 15.12% CAGR by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Smart Appliances Market information by Component, by Product, by Technology and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.12% by 2026.

Market Scope:

Smart appliances are devices being able to be controlled through a central system. Affordable data plans and rise of home automation can lead to delivery of smart appliances. The global smart appliances market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) identifies new trends in smart appliances and its future applications through in-depth research for the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects also make up a large portion of the report.

Dominant Key Players on Smart Appliances Market Covered are:

Haier Co. Ltd.

Miele & Cie. KG

Groupe SEB

Electrolux AB

General Electric Co.

Panasonic Corp.

Philips N.V.

LG Inc.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Whirlpool Corp.

Samsung

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Convenience in Cooking to be a Major Driver

Support for Alternative Technologies Like ZigBee to Spur Market Demand

Story continues

Concerns over Consumer Privacy to Drive Smart Appliances Market

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

Smart Microwave Ovens to Be Leading Product

The global market is classified into smart dishwashers, smart refrigerators, smart washing machines, smart microwave ovens, smart air conditioners, and dryers. Smart microwave ovens come with additional features and allow control of functions through a mobile application. Presence of key appliance makers and pre-programmed recipe times encoded in ovens can drive its demand in fast-food consuming homes.

Online Distribution Channel to Rule by 2027

By distribution channel, the smart appliances market is divided into offline and online. The online channel segment is expected to dominate market demand owing to preference of online shopping and cashbacks offered on online channels. Tie-ups with appliance distributors as well as partnerships with distributors for rapid delivery can drive market growth.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead Global Smart Appliances Market

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Smart Appliances Market

Moreover, smart appliances operated trains have been pivotal in transporting passengers during the pandemic in densely populated areas. A special bogey has been reserved to operate as a hospital to cater to any new cases.

Industry News

The LG ThinQ mobile application by LG has been designed to centrally control all enabled appliances with the help of a Wi-Fi connection. It can study user patterns to provide personalized experiences.

