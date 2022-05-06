Smart Backpack Market: 41% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025
NEW YORK , May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Backpack Market value is set to grow by USD 305.81 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.55% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by capacity (15-35 liter, 35-60 liter, and above 60 liter) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Moreover, the rise in trade offers by key competitors is notably driving the market growth, although uncertain weather patterns may impede the market growth.
Download latest Smart Backpack Market Report Sample from Here!
Smart Backpack Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for smart backpacks in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in spending by millennials on personal goods (such as travel and business bags) will facilitate the smart backpack market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Smart Backpack Market Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
15-35 liter - size and forecast 2020-2025
35-60 liter - size and forecast 2020-2025
above 60 liter - size and forecast 2020-2025
The smart backpack market share growth by the 15-35 liter segment will be significant during the forecast period. From a competitive perspective, this segment is highly fragmented as almost all the smart backpack manufacturers have product offerings in this category. As travel restrictions have been lifted since Q1 2021, many users are looking for a short travel experience or short trip owing to the increased prices for hotel rooms and airline fares post COVID-19. Such instances are enhancing the demand and sales of 15-35 liter backpacks.
Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments
Rise in Trade Offers by Key Competitors to Drive the Market Growth
In today's extremely competitive market environment, customer retention has become very difficult. Therefore, the vendors operating in the global smart backpack market are introducing various trade offers for consumers to trigger sales. Discounts, exchange offers, and festival offers are some of the trade deals being provided by the vendors through several distribution channels in different countries. The frequent introduction of trade offers by the competitors also tends to attract price-sensitive consumers, especially in developing regions such as APAC.
Uncertain Weather Patterns to Challenge the Market Growth
Globally, the outdoor activities market is dependent on weather conditions because unfavorable weather conditions can hamper outdoor recreational activities, including camping, mountain biking, hiking, and trekking. Weather conditions such as extreme heat, cold, and humidity can lead to unpleasant experiences, which can, in turn, discourage participation in outdoor activities. Changes in weather can lead to cancellations of outdoor activities and reduce the rate of participation. As the demand for smart backpacks depends on the rate of participation in outdoor recreational activities and trips, unfavorable weather conditions act as a challenge to the growth of the global smart backpack market.
Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025
Some of the Major Smart Backpack Companies:
CO.ALITION
Ghostek
Himawari Bags
Lumzag
Mancro
NOMATIC
Sewell Direct
Targus Inc.
TYLT Inc.
Xindao BV
Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news
Related Reports:
Cruise Tourism Market by Product Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cruise tourism market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 11.97% and is estimated at USD 4.24 billion from 2021 to 2026. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Vacation Rental Market in Europe by Management and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vacation rental market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 63.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 15.33%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Smart Backpack Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 305.81 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.87
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Spain, Canada, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CO.ALITION, Ghostek, Himawari Bags, Lumzag, Mancro, NOMATIC, Sewell Direct, Targus Inc., TYLT Inc., and Xindao BV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Capacity
Market segments
Comparison by Capacity
15-35 liter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
35-60 liter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Above 60 liter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Capacity
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
CO.ALITION
Ghostek
Himawari Bags
Lumzag
Mancro
NOMATIC
Sewell Direct
Targus Inc.
TYLT Inc.
Xindao BV
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-backpack-market-41-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--global-industry-trend-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2025-301540842.html
SOURCE Technavio