Smart Backpack Market to Record Growth Worth $ 444.44 million | Top Vendors Including Ghostek and Lumzag Will Change Market Dynamics in Specialized Consumer Services Industry | Technavio

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Backpack Market by Capacity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Smart Backpack Market by Capacity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The potential growth difference for the smart backpack market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 444.44 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rise in trade offers by key competitors is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, factors such as a long product replacement cycle and uncertain weather patterns will challenge the market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The smart backpacks market report is segmented by capacity (15-35 liter, 35-60 liter, and above 60 liter) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Moreover, 46% of the market growth will originate from APAC. The US is the key country of the market and held 18%-20% of the global market share in 2019.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • CO.ALITION

  • Ghostek

  • Lumzag

  • Mancro

  • MOS Organizer

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Industry Include:

Travel and Business Bags Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Luggage Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Capacity

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-backpack-market-to-record-growth-worth--444-44-million--top-vendors-including-ghostek-and-lumzag-will-change-market-dynamics-in-specialized-consumer-services-industry--technavio-301369771.html

SOURCE Technavio

