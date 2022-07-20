Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market: 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Evolving Opportunities with ALSTEF Automation SA & BEUMER Group GmbH & Co - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The smart baggage handling solutions market value is anticipated to grow by USD 3.85 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.85% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for smart baggage handling solutions market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing passenger traffic in APAC will facilitate the smart baggage handling solutions market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market - Vendor Analysis

The smart baggage handling solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances to compete in the market. The smart baggage handling solutions market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ALSTEF Automation SA, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dimark Group Sp. zoo, Lenze SE, Lyngsoe Systems AS, MATREX SAS, Siemens AG, SITA, and Vanderlande Industries BV.

ALSTEF Automation SA - The company offers baggage handling and screening systems that integrate new rapid standard 3 tomography machines.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. - The company offers a high-speed baggage handling system that improves its baggage handling efficiency and overall service to airlines and passengers.

Daifuku Co. Ltd. - The company offers a line of products such as Innovated CBRA Rooms, Baggage Check-in Conveyor, and In-line Baggage Screening Conveyor among others.

Dimark Group Sp. zoo - The company offers baggage handling systems for check-in, conveyors, curve conveyors, and vertisorter among others.

Lenze SE - The company offers baggage handling systems for early baggage, check-in, and belt conveyors among others.

Story continues

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers - Factors such as the growing need for efficient baggage operations at airports and railways, and the development of smart airport concepts will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Challenges - The high cost associated with SBH solutions will restrict the market growth.

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market - Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into smart baggage and tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.85% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALSTEF Automation SA, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dimark Group Sp. zoo, Lenze SE, Lyngsoe Systems AS, MATREX SAS, Siemens AG, SITA, and Vanderlande Industries BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALSTEF Automation SA

10.4 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

10.5 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

10.6 Dimark Group Sp. zoo

10.7 Lenze SE

10.8 Lyngsoe Systems AS

10.9 MATREX SAS

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 SITA

10.12 Vanderlande Industries BV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

