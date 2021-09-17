U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,110.32
    -628.02 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2021-2025 | Rapid Adoption of Beacon Technology to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

The report on the smart baggage handling solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart baggage handling solutions market size is expected to increase by USD 3.85 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover aerospace & defense industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for efficient baggage operations.

The Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market is segmented by Product (Smart baggage & tracking and Smart baggage screening) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The rapid adoption of beacon technology will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart baggage handling solutions market covers the following areas:

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Sizing
Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Forecast
Smart Baggage Handling Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ALSTEF Automation SA

  • BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.

  • Dimark Group Sp. zoo

  • Lenze SE

  • Lyngsoe Systems AS

  • MATREX SAS

  • Siemens AG

  • SITA

  • Vanderlande Industries BV

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market - Global airport smart baggage handling solutions market is segmented by product (smart baggage and tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Airline Passenger Communications System Market - Global airline passenger communications system market is segmented by application (on-board and ground-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ALSTEF Automation SA

  • BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.

  • Dimark Group Sp. zoo

  • Lenze SE

  • Lyngsoe Systems AS

  • MATREX SAS

  • Siemens AG

  • SITA

  • Vanderlande Industries BV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/smart-baggage-handling-solutions-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-baggage-handling-solutions-market-2021-2025--rapid-adoption-of-beacon-technology-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301378892.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Popped Today

    In twin notes covered by StreetInsider.com yesterday, space analysts at both Cowen and Jefferies Group reiterated their confidence in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) stock as an investment. As Cowen explained in a note that included a lowering of its price target on Virgin Galactic, while "we acknowledge near-term setbacks" -- in the form of an Federal Aviation Administration investigation into a flight plan deviation in Sir Richard Branson's July 11 flight to space, and a subsequent delay of a planned Italian Air Force mission due to a manufacturing defect in one of Virgin's spaceplane parts -- "we continue to view SPCE as an important leader in the commercial space flight industry." Arguing that Virgin's setbacks are "near term" in nature, Cowen insisted the stock should still trade above its current price, and lowered its price target only to $30 a share.

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Are Sliding While Ocugen Is Rising

    Investors are nervous about a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meeting and optimistic about a World Health Organization decision.

  • FDA advisory panel authorizes booster dose for those 65 & older

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani reports the FDA advisory panels' second vote regarding Covid-19 boosters.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20. More individual investors are investing in the stock market with the popularity of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Retail investors […]

  • Hedge Funds are Selling These 10 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks hedge funds are selling amid crackdowns. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Hedge Funds are Selling These 5 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns. The stocks of major China-based companies that trade on exchanges in the United States have […]

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • What's Going On With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

    Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) is surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume. The stock might be trading higher following favorable data results by AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) for patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer. The average session volume over a 100-day period is about 300,000. Friday's session volume was approaching 120 million at publication time. AZN News: AstraZeneca announced that "the COAST Phase II trial showed oleclumab, an anti-CD73 mono

  • Restaurant etiquette debate: Should you add a tip when you order takeout food?

    More than half of Americans (56%) started tipping more for restaurant food last year, according to a new Bank of America survey. Should you join them?

  • Market Recap: Friday, September 17

    Stocks fell on Friday as traders continued to digest a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy. Jim Smigiel, Chief Investment Officer at SEI and Shannon Seery, Wells Fargo Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Wall Street yawns as China property giant nears default: What investors need to know

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, faces defaul next week. So far, global investors have shrugged off the event, but they should be paying attention.

  • Dow Jones Dips As White House Raises Recession Fears; Elon Musk Praises China Rivals, Tesla Slips; Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple stock continued to dip. The White House warned of a recession. Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised its China rivals.

  • Americans Haven’t Been This Down on Housing Market Since 1982

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time Americans were this turned off by the U.S. housing market, borrowing costs were over five times the current rate. The share of people who think now is a good time to buy a home fell in September to 29%, extending the plunge from March when the proportion was more than twice as high, data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed Friday. It’s also the smallest chunk of respondents since 1982.Back then, the average for a 30-year fixed rate mortga

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Facedrive Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information

    Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive" or the "Company") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet-first" tech ecosystem, would like to confirm, at the request of IIROC, that its management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.