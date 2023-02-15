U.S. markets closed

Smart baggage handling solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 12.15%; Driven by the development of smart airport concepts - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart baggage handling solutions market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,664.41 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12.15%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3,598.44 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing need for efficient baggage operations at airports and railways, the development of smart airport concepts, and the growing need for M2Mi. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ADB Safegate BV, Alstef Group, Amadeus IT Group SA, BBHS AS, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Brock Solutions, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES SAS, Infosys Ltd., Intellimodus LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Lenze SE, Lyngsoe Systems AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SC SELF TRUST SRL, Schneider Electric SE, SEETEK SA, Siemens AG, SITA, and Vanderlande Industries BV.

Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape – Buy the report!

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by type (smart baggage tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices), technology (barcode system and RFID), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • The market growth in the smart baggage tracking devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the increased adoption of new-generation IT frameworks in the aviation industry. In addition, the increased adoption of interactive kiosks, self-service check-ins and bag drops, and virtual assistants on personalized devices using wireless connectivity are supporting the growth of the segment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this smart baggage handling solutions market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart baggage handling solutions market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the smart baggage handling solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the smart baggage handling solutions market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart baggage handling solutions market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The airport handling services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 56.02 billion. The growing demand for outsourced ground handling services is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing number of HSR projects may impede the market growth.

  • The airport transit baggage vehicle market size is expected to increase to USD 195.65 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%. The growth in air passenger traffic is notably driving the airport transit baggage vehicle market growth, although factors such as unexpected delays in airport construction may impede the market growth.

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

163

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3664.41 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.47

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ADB Safegate BV, Alstef Group, Amadeus IT Group SA, BBHS AS, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Brock Solutions, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES SAS, Infosys Ltd., Intellimodus LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Lenze SE, Lyngsoe Systems AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SC SELF TRUST SRL, Schneider Electric SE, SEETEK SA, Siemens AG, SITA, and Vanderlande Industries BV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global smart baggage handling solutions market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Barcode system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alstef Group

  • 12.4 Amadeus IT Group SA

  • 12.5 BBHS AS

  • 12.6 Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.7 Brock Solutions

  • 12.8 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 FIVES SAS

  • 12.10 Lenze SE

  • 12.11 Lyngsoe Systems AS

  • 12.12 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 12.13 SC SELF TRUST SRL

  • 12.14 SEETEK SA

  • 12.15 Siemens AG

  • 12.16 SITA

  • 12.17 Vanderlande Industries BV

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-baggage-handling-solutions-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-12-15-driven-by-the-development-of-smart-airport-concepts---technavio-301746086.html

SOURCE Technavio

