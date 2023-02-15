Smart baggage handling solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 12.15%; Driven by the development of smart airport concepts - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart baggage handling solutions market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,664.41 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12.15%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3,598.44 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing need for efficient baggage operations at airports and railways, the development of smart airport concepts, and the growing need for M2Mi. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ADB Safegate BV, Alstef Group, Amadeus IT Group SA, BBHS AS, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Brock Solutions, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES SAS, Infosys Ltd., Intellimodus LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Lenze SE, Lyngsoe Systems AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SC SELF TRUST SRL, Schneider Electric SE, SEETEK SA, Siemens AG, SITA, and Vanderlande Industries BV.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (smart baggage tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices), technology (barcode system and RFID), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the smart baggage tracking devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the increased adoption of new-generation IT frameworks in the aviation industry. In addition, the increased adoption of interactive kiosks, self-service check-ins and bag drops, and virtual assistants on personalized devices using wireless connectivity are supporting the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this smart baggage handling solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart baggage handling solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart baggage handling solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart baggage handling solutions market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart baggage handling solutions market vendors

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3664.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.47 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADB Safegate BV, Alstef Group, Amadeus IT Group SA, BBHS AS, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Brock Solutions, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES SAS, Infosys Ltd., Intellimodus LLC, Leidos Holdings Inc., Lenze SE, Lyngsoe Systems AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SC SELF TRUST SRL, Schneider Electric SE, SEETEK SA, Siemens AG, SITA, and Vanderlande Industries BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2023-2027

