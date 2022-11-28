U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.75
    -26.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,196.00
    -160.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,695.25
    -87.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.60
    -11.60 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.97
    -2.31 (-3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.00
    +8.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.75 (+8.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7910
    -1.3090 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,214.52
    -325.58 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.05
    -2.60 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.54
    -52.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Smart Bed Market to Hit USD 4.44 Billion by 2028 | Industry to Generate 5.8% CAGR during (2021-2028)

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies covered in Smart Bed Market are Hi-Interiors Srl (Milano, Italy), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Chicago, Illinois, U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Inc. (Elyria, Ohio, U.S.), Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Higashisuna, Tokyo, Japan), Joerns Healthcare LLC (North Carolina, U.S.), Sleep Number Corporation (Minnesota, U.S.), Stryker Corporation (Michigan, U.S.), Arjo AB (Malmo, Sweden), ReST (Atlanta, U.S.), BodiTrak (Vista Medical Ltd.) (Canada, U.S.), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global smart bed market size was valued at USD 2.82 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 2.99 billion in 2021 to USD 4.44 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the 2021-2028 forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Smart Bed Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the analysis, smart tech beds will be sought to boost health, comfort and sleep through climate control, sleep tracking and anti-snoring features. The innate ability of smart beds to provide information on sleep quality could further gain ground from the penetration of smartphones and other advanced devices.

COVID-19 Impact

Closure of Retail Outlets and Expansion of Online Channels Reshape Industry Dynamics

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to raw material shortages and the closure of electronics businesses in 2020 and 2021. While the supply chain disruptions did not augur well for smart bed market growth, the penetration of e-commerce channels has ushered in innovations. It has prompted manufacturers to emphasize customer behavior amidst the rising demand for innovative home accessories. Xiaomi Corporation claimed that around 51% of the people purchased at least one smart device since March 2020.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-bed-market-106266

Smart Bed Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

5.8%

2028 Value Projection

USD 4.44 Billion

Base Year

2020

Smart Bed  Market Size in 2020

USD 2.82 Billion

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

145

Segments Covered

By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Smart Bed Market Growth Drivers

Increased Smart Home Tech Spending for Well-being and Comfort to Drive Smart Beds Consumption

Emerging Market players and their Cutting Edge Technology in Smart Devices and Home Automation to Fuel the Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the smart bed market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Hi-Interiors Srl (Milano, Italy)

  • Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Chicago, Illinois, U.S.)

  • Johnson & Johnson Inc. (Elyria, Ohio, U.S.)

  • Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Higashisuna, Tokyo, Japan)

  • Joerns Healthcare LLC (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • Sleep Number Corporation (Minnesota, U.S.)

  • Stryker Corporation (Michigan, U.S.)

  • Arjo AB (Malmo, Sweden)

  • ReST (Atlanta, U.S.)

  • BodiTrak (Vista Medical Ltd.) (Canada, U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report is prepared painstakingly with the use of qualitative and quantitative assessments. The use of primary sources, such as interviews with key opinion leaders has boosted the dynamics and insights with respect to trends. The report includes secondary sources, including press releases, annual reports, SEC filings and paid databases. The report also includes top-down and bottom-up approaches to estimate revenues, market size and growth of key players in the landscape.

Drivers and Restraints

Adoption of State-of-the-art Devices to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Stakeholders expect intelligent devices to be highly sought-after across emerging and advanced economies. Prominently, leading companies are likely to focus on product portfolio expansion amidst shifting dynamics. For instance, in October 2020, Stryker Corporation introduced an intelligent bed for smart patient monitoring. Moreover, end-users have exhibited a profound inclination for smart solutions to foster well-being amidst the prevalence of the pandemic. A spike in the demand for advanced beds from the healthcare and hospitality sectors could underpin the business outlook. According to the German Society for Consumer Research, sales of smart products observed around 24% surge in 2020 compared to the preceding year across European markets, such as the U.K., Germany, Spain, Belgium, Italy and France.

Meanwhile, the prevalence of counterfeit products across online channels is likely to mar the industry growth.


Segmentation

In terms of application, the market is segmented into hospitality, healthcare and residential.

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is fragmented into offline and online segments.

Based on region, the market is segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and South America.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-bed-market-106266

Regional Insights

Rising Uptake of Smart Devices in North America to Encourage Investments

Stakeholders are slated to inject funds into state-of-the-art devices across the U.S. and Canada on the heels of surging renovation activities. North America smart bed market size touched USD 0.90 billion in 2020 and will grow with an influx of funds into automation. Besides, expanding the footfall of IoT devices across residential and commercial spaces will also bode well for regional growth.

Asia Pacific is poised to witness investments galore on the back of urbanization and the adoption of intelligent devices. Soaring purchasing power across China, Japan and India are likely to trigger investments across the region. IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2020 stated that the information and communication industry garnered USD 12.3 billion in Hong Kong in 2019, exhibiting an exponential demand for digital technology. The trend suggests industry players will envisage Asia Pacific as a happy hunting ground over the next few years.

Industry participants expect Europe smart bed market share to witness an upward growth trajectory against the backdrop of rising healthcare expenditures. Notably, governments have upped healthcare budgets, expediting the adoption of smart tech devices. According to the Federal Statistics Office (Destatis), healthcare expenditure in Germany reached 410.8 billion euros in 2019. Leading companies are poised to bolster their penetration across the U.K., Germany and Italy following the traction for smart beds in the medical sector.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

  • A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

  • Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

  • Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

  • The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

  • The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/smart-bed-market-106266

Detailed Table of Content: 

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Smart Bed Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Application (Value)

        • Residential

        • Healthcare

        • Hospitality

      • By Distribution Channel(Value)

        • Offline

        • Online

    • By Region (Value)

      •  

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Invest in Strategic Engagement to Gain a Competitive Edge

Leading companies are poised to up their investments in mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities and technological advancements. The market’s competitiveness indicates Key players could invest in geographical expansion and product portfolio expansion.

Key Industry Developments

  • August 2021 –Eight Sleep raised USD 86 million as its smart mattress, and ‘sleep fitness technology’ logged USD 500 million in valuation.

  • September 2021: Sleep Number Corporation added a new feature, ‘My Sleep Health,’ to their portfolio to help users better monitor their sleep health.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-bed-market-106266

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Smart Bed Industry growing?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the worldwide market size was USD 2.82 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.44 billion by 2028.

2. Who are the key players in the Smart Bed Market?

Answer: Hi-Interiors SRL, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Invacare Corporation are the top market players.

3. What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Answer: Increased smart home technology spending for well-being and comfort is the key driving factor of the market.

Check out more Related Insights by Fortune Business Insights:

Mattress Market Size Expected to Exceed USD 72.95 Billion by 2029 | At 5.36% CAGR

Hair Removal Products Market to Hit USD 4.94 Billion by 2027 | Industry to Generate 4.3% CAGR during (2020-2027)

Tissue Paper Market to Reach USD 124.74 Billion by 2029 | Tissue Paper Industry Striking CAGR of 6.4%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

    Crude prices have fallen back on a flurry of bearish news, but energy stocks remain resilient as oil firms continue to hand out cash to shareholders

  • Commodities Sink as Covid’s Spread, Protests Worsen Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities sank as China’s Covid outbreak worsened and a series of stunning street protests in cities across the nation threaten to derail economic activity and sap demand for energy, food and raw materials.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBase metals in London and Shanghai dropped, with Chinese copper futures declini

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US bankruptcy p

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • 1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

    Most stock splits don't create actual value for shareholders. While investors end up with more (or less if it's a reverse split) shares post-split, they own the same economic interest. Brookfield will split into two publicly traded companies -- Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management -- with the latter poised to pay an attractive and growing dividend.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drive to Bypass China in Lithium Refining Grows in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore into lithi

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • Equities Tumble on Unrest in China, Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares slid while the dollar and Treasuries rose as growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions sent a shiver through global markets.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumChinese equities led stock-market declines in Asia, with weakness also evident in European futures. US contracts dropped as modest customer traffic and

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As China Concerns Hit Market Rally; Why You Should Be Cautious

    Futures fell amid China Covid unrest. Be cautious as the S&P 500 faces a big test with key economic data due.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • AMD Stock Can Benefit From This Market Opportunity -- and It's Not Data Centers

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and an update on one of its most profitable businesses, embedded solutions. The embedded business has higher margins than the data center segment.

  • Oil Plunges to Lowest Since 2021 as China Unrest Rattles Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled to the lowest level since December as a wave of unrest in China punished risk assets and clouded the outlook for energy demand, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingWest Texas Intermediate sank toward $74 a barrel following three weeks of losses. Prot

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?