U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.50
    -27.75 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,136.00
    -229.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,560.00
    -80.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.00
    -19.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.48
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.30
    -12.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    -0.61 (-2.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9922
    -0.0064 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.45
    -0.65 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0105 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3800
    +0.1810 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,119.98
    +162.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.70
    +10.26 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.87
    -83.59 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Smart Building Global Market to Reach $570.02 Billion by 2030 at a 25.3% CAGR

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Smart Building Market

Global Smart Building Market
Global Smart Building Market

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Building Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution (Safety & Security Management, Energy Management, Building Infrastructure Management), by Service, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart building market size is expected to reach USD 570.02 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2030. The growing demand for energy-efficient systems, the rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled Building Management systems (BMS), and growing industry standards and regulations are anticipated to drive the adoption of smart building solutions and services.

Big data, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies optimize workplaces, enhance individual working environments, increase productivity, and help employees adapt to changing lifestyles and careers. For instance, in December 2020, Hitachi, Ltd. launched an IoT platform for enhanced building operation quality and added value. The platform offered enhanced user experience and high management efficiency. These developments are expected to set the framework for inventing revolutionary technologies that will significantly improve human lifestyles in the coming years.

To enhance the management and performance of smart buildings, companies are providing maintenance and support for upgrading solutions. Moreover, the companies are pursuing routine solution evaluations to make specialized technological modifications and procedure improvements for performance optimization. Companies such as Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, and IBM Corporation invest a huge amount in R&D to introduce new technologies to the market and maintain their market dominance. For instance, in December 2020, Johnson Controls incorporated Microsoft's Digital Twin in its OpenBlue IoT platform, enabling it to construct in-depth digital replicas of actual structures, assets, and systems.

Several government bodies worldwide are pursuing smart building initiatives, emphasizing sustainability, drafting energy efficiency legislations, and encouraging public-private partnerships toward this end. Further, the rapid adoption of smart solutions by city administrations is prompting governments worldwide to support and fund the development of smart cities. For instance, an Australian consortium obtained government funding worth up to AUD 28 million (USD 16.3 million) to pursue an initiative aimed at transforming the way buildings is planned and constructed in Australia. All these efforts are expected to play a vital role in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Smart Building Market: Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Smart Building Market: Function Segment Analysis

Chapter 5 Smart Building Market: Service Segment Analysis

Chapter 6 Smart Building Market: End-use Segment Analysis

Chapter 7 Smart Building Market: Region Segment Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Hitachi, Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Control

  • Legrand

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens

  • Telit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9uaeo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chinese Oil Demand to Rebound as Refiners Rush to Use Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil demand in China, the world’s largest importer, may pick up in the months ahead after Beijing released trade allowances enabling its vast refining industry to ship in more crude and export more fuel.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishi

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBrazil has so mu

  • SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple Labs Inc., in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: Two firms seek to weigh in on XRP lawsuit between SEC, Ripple Fast facts […]

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the Housing Market’s Troubles Could Hurt Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

    The price of lumber is down some 60% this year, but some less visible components of housing, such as PVC piping, are also being hit.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • FTSE 100: Tesco warns customers 'facing a tough time' as profits hit £1.25bn

    Tesco said people are 'watching every penny' as they try to make ends meet.

  • Micron to Spend Up to $100 Billion on Chip Factory in New York State

    The semiconductor plant in Clay, N.Y., would be the largest in the U.S., as Washington tries to boost the industry.

  • Supermarkets ‘refusing’ to pass on lower fuel prices to drivers, RAC says

    Costs should have fallen ‘much further’ despite lowest pump price in months, RAC says

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. shale producers to remain on sidelines if OPEC+ cuts output

    A big oil production cut by OPEC+ members will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production, energy executives told Reuters, despite the likely rise in prices that could signal higher profits and inflation pressures. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, called OPEC+, meets on Wednesday to consider output cuts that could exceed 1 million barrels per day, the largest since the 2020 pandemic-driven market crash. A hefty cut will show the extent to which OPEC+ has regained control of oil markets and increase pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to respond to rising fuel prices.

  • Biden Reported to Be Further Restricting Chip Exports to China

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Rose Again Today

    Investors bought ahead of tomorrow's OPEC+ meeting, as estimates of production cuts rose even further than the number reported over the weekend.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Alcoa Urges LME Not to Accept Russian Metal to Avert ‘Crisis’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the largest US aluminum producer, told the London Metal Exchange that Russian metal shouldn’t be traded on the benchmark industrial metals bourse, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts