Smart buildings market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart buildings market size is forecast to increase by USD 46,123.2 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by stringent government regulations on energy consumption in buildings, the growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes, and the increasing demand to conserve energy.

Technavio categorizes the global smart buildings market as a part of the construction and engineering market, which covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., BuildingIQ Inc., BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand North America LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Snap One LLC.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by solution (software, hardware, and services), product (BMS, HVAC, lighting control, security and access control, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by solution (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The software segment grew gradually by USD 27,952.08 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The need for collecting information generated by different subsystems, processors, storage devices, cameras, and sensors has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. Besides, rising government investments in converting new construction into smart buildings are supporting the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in smart buildings market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart buildings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart buildings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart buildings market vendors

Smart Buildings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 187 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46123.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., BuildingIQ Inc., BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand North America LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, Softdel System Pte. Ltd., Verdigris Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021

4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Solution

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Solution

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 BMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Lighting control - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Security and access control - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.

12.5 BuildingIQ Inc.

12.6 BuildingLogiX

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.8 Delta Electronics Inc.

12.9 Emerson Electric Co.

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

12.12 Johnson Controls International Plc

12.13 L and T Technology Services Ltd.

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

12.16 Siemens AG

12.17 Snap One LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

