Smart buildings market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart buildings market size is forecast to increase by USD 46,123.2 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by stringent government regulations on energy consumption in buildings, the growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes, and the increasing demand to conserve energy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027
Technavio categorizes the global smart buildings market as a part of the construction and engineering market, which covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., BuildingIQ Inc., BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand North America LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Snap One LLC.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the smart buildings market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by solution (software, hardware, and services), product (BMS, HVAC, lighting control, security and access control, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by solution (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The software segment grew gradually by USD 27,952.08 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The need for collecting information generated by different subsystems, processors, storage devices, cameras, and sensors has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. Besides, rising government investments in converting new construction into smart buildings are supporting the growth of the segment.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy now.

Related Reports –

  • The steel building market size in MEA is expected to increase by USD 476.41 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.87%. The advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings are notably driving the steel building market growth in MEA, although factors such as low awareness and limited design flexibility in the residential sector may impede the market growth.

  • The construction scaffolding rental market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2785.87 million. The rise in global construction activities is notably driving the construction scaffolding rental market growth, although factors such as improper management may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in smart buildings market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart buildings market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the smart buildings market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart buildings market vendors

Smart Buildings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

187

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 46123.2 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

8.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., BuildingIQ Inc., BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, L and T Technology Services Ltd., Legrand North America LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Snap One LLC, Softdel System Pte. Ltd., Verdigris Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and International Business Machines Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Solution

  • 6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Solution

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 BMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Lighting control - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Security and access control - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 Advantech Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 BuildingIQ Inc.

  • 12.6 BuildingLogiX

  • 12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.8 Delta Electronics Inc.

  • 12.9 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.12 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 12.13 L and T Technology Services Ltd.

  • 12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.15 Schneider Electric SE

  • 12.16 Siemens AG

  • 12.17 Snap One LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027
Global Smart Buildings Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-buildings-market-historic-industry-size--analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries--technavio-301699459.html

SOURCE Technavio

