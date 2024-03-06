Is It Smart To Buy Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Adairs' shares on or after the 11th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.10 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Adairs stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of AU$2.29. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Adairs's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Adairs's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 14% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Adairs's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Adairs's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Adairs's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were eight years ago.

Final Takeaway

Has Adairs got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Adairs is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Adairs has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Adairs and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

