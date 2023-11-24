Is It Smart To Buy Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Ardmore Shipping's shares on or after the 29th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.64 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ardmore Shipping has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of $13.51. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ardmore Shipping's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Ardmore Shipping has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Ardmore Shipping's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Ardmore Shipping generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 24% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Ardmore Shipping's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Ardmore Shipping's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 64% per annum for the past five years. Ardmore Shipping is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Ardmore Shipping has increased its dividend at approximately 4.8% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Ardmore Shipping for the upcoming dividend? Ardmore Shipping has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Ardmore Shipping looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Ardmore Shipping for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ardmore Shipping (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

