Is It Smart To Buy Bastei Lübbe AG (ETR:BST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Bastei Lübbe AG (ETR:BST) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Bastei Lübbe's shares before the 14th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.16 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.16 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bastei Lübbe has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current stock price of €5. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bastei Lübbe's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Bastei Lübbe has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bastei Lübbe paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 55% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Bastei Lübbe's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Bastei Lübbe's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 49% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Bastei Lübbe's dividend payments per share have declined at 6.0% per year on average over the past nine years, which is uninspiring. Bastei Lübbe is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Bastei Lübbe for the upcoming dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Bastei Lübbe looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Bastei Lübbe and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

