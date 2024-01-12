Is It Smart To Buy Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Dime Community Bancshares' shares before the 16th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Dime Community Bancshares has a trailing yield of approximately 3.9% on its current stock price of $25.7. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Dime Community Bancshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Dime Community Bancshares's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Dime Community Bancshares earnings per share are up 6.0% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Dime Community Bancshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Dime Community Bancshares? Dime Community Bancshares has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Dime Community Bancshares more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Dime Community Bancshares for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Dime Community Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

