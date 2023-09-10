Is It Smart To Buy First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase First Savings Financial Group's shares before the 14th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.56 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that First Savings Financial Group has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $15.95. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether First Savings Financial Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately First Savings Financial Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that First Savings Financial Group's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, First Savings Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average.

Is First Savings Financial Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First Savings Financial Group has seen its earnings per share stagnate in recent years, although the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which could bode well for its future prospects. In summary, First Savings Financial Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Ever wonder what the future holds for First Savings Financial Group? See what the three analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

