Is It Smart To Buy GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase GeoPark's shares on or after the 23rd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, GeoPark stock has a trailing yield of around 5.3% on the current share price of $9.78. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. GeoPark is paying out just 8.1% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that GeoPark's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see GeoPark has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. GeoPark earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. GeoPark has delivered an average of 33% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past four years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy GeoPark for the upcoming dividend? GeoPark has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past four years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. GeoPark looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks GeoPark is facing. Be aware that GeoPark is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

