Is It Smart To Buy MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase MainStreet Bancshares' shares on or after the 4th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 12th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.40 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that MainStreet Bancshares has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $21.49. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether MainStreet Bancshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. MainStreet Bancshares is paying out just 9.6% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see MainStreet Bancshares has grown its earnings rapidly, up 36% a year for the past five years.

Unfortunately MainStreet Bancshares has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is MainStreet Bancshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating MainStreet Bancshares more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks MainStreet Bancshares is facing. For example, MainStreet Bancshares has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

