Is It Smart To Buy Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Manulife Financial's shares before the 22nd of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.36 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$1.46 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Manulife Financial has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current share price of CA$25.28. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Manulife Financial has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Manulife Financial's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 48% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Manulife Financial has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Manulife Financial worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Manulife Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Manulife Financial more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Manulife Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Manulife Financial that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

