Is It Smart To Buy Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Monarch Casino & Resort's shares on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The upcoming dividend for Monarch Casino & Resort will put a total of US$0.30 per share in shareholders' pockets. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Monarch Casino & Resort paid out just 6.4% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 4.4% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Monarch Casino & Resort's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Monarch Casino & Resort has grown its earnings rapidly, up 26% a year for the past five years. Monarch Casino & Resort looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

This is Monarch Casino & Resort's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

The Bottom Line

Has Monarch Casino & Resort got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Monarch Casino & Resort has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Monarch Casino & Resort for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Monarch Casino & Resort and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

