Is It Smart To Buy msg life ag (HMSE:MSGL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

msg life ag (HMSE:MSGL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase msg life ag's shares before the 5th of July in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.04 per share. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for msg life ag

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. msg life ag has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax.

Click here to see how much of its profit msg life ag paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see msg life ag earnings per share are up 5.4% per annum over the last five years.

This is msg life ag's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

The Bottom Line

Is msg life ag an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? msg life ag has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating msg life ag more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in msg life ag for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for msg life ag you should know about.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here