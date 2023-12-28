Is It Smart To Buy Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Northeast Community Bancorp's shares before the 2nd of January in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.06 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.24 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Northeast Community Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $17.81. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Northeast Community Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Northeast Community Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 8.1% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Northeast Community Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 47% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 10% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Northeast Community Bancorp? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Northeast Community Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Northeast Community Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Northeast Community Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

