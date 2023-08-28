Is It Smart To Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Old Republic International investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.98 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Old Republic International has a trailing yield of approximately 7.3% on its current stock price of $27.28. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Old Republic International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Old Republic International's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Old Republic International earnings per share are up 5.7% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Old Republic International has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Old Republic International? Old Republic International has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, Old Republic International looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Old Republic International looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Old Republic International (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

