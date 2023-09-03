Is It Smart To Buy Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Patterson-UTI Energy's shares before the 6th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.32 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Patterson-UTI Energy has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $14.91. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Patterson-UTI Energy has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Patterson-UTI Energy is paying out just 17% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Patterson-UTI Energy generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Patterson-UTI Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Patterson-UTI Energy's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 118% per annum for the past five years. Patterson-UTI Energy earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Patterson-UTI Energy has delivered 4.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Patterson-UTI Energy is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Has Patterson-UTI Energy got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Patterson-UTI Energy is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Patterson-UTI Energy looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Patterson-UTI Energy looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 3 warning signs with Patterson-UTI Energy (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

