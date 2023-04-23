Is It Smart To Buy Ranhill Utilities Berhad (KLSE:RANHILL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ranhill Utilities Berhad (KLSE:RANHILL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next day or so. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Ranhill Utilities Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 25th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

The upcoming dividend for Ranhill Utilities Berhad will put a total of RM0.02 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of RM0.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Ranhill Utilities Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Ranhill Utilities Berhad

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Ranhill Utilities Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Ranhill Utilities Berhad, with earnings per share up 2.0% on average over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ranhill Utilities Berhad has seen its dividend decline 12% per annum on average over the past seven years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Ranhill Utilities Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Ranhill Utilities Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Ranhill Utilities Berhad is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Ranhill Utilities Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Ranhill Utilities Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 3 warning signs with Ranhill Utilities Berhad (at least 2 which are concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here