Is It Smart To Buy Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Siemens investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be €4.70 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €4.70 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Siemens has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of €166.66. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Siemens paying out a modest 47% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 34% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Siemens, with earnings per share up 7.7% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Siemens has delivered an average of 4.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Is Siemens an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Siemens is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Siemens is halfway there. Siemens looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Siemens is facing. For example - Siemens has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

