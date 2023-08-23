Is It Smart To Buy Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Skyworks Solutions' shares on or after the 28th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.68 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.72 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Skyworks Solutions has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $105.27. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Skyworks Solutions can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Skyworks Solutions's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Skyworks Solutions, with earnings per share up 3.6% on average over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past nine years, Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend at approximately 22% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Skyworks Solutions? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Skyworks Solutions is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Skyworks Solutions is halfway there. Skyworks Solutions looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Skyworks Solutions has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Skyworks Solutions you should know about.

