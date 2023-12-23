Is It Smart To Buy Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Stryker investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.80 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.00 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Stryker has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $297.5. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Stryker's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Stryker's payout ratio is modest, at just 44% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 43% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Stryker's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Stryker has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years. Stryker is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Stryker has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Stryker worth buying for its dividend? We love that Stryker is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Stryker, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Stryker for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Stryker has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

