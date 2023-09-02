Is It Smart To Buy Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Super Retail Group's shares before the 7th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.69 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.78 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Super Retail Group has a trailing yield of 6.0% on the current share price of A$12.92. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Super Retail Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Super Retail Group paid out more than half (67%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Super Retail Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 29% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Super Retail Group's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years. Super Retail Group is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Super Retail Group has increased its dividend at approximately 9.3% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Super Retail Group? Super Retail Group's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Super Retail Group (including 1 which can't be ignored).

