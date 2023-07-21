Is It Smart To Buy Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's shares on or after the 26th of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.05 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of MYR1.68. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Teck Guan Perdana Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Teck Guan Perdana Berhad is paying out just 5.8% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 3.3% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 88% per annum for the past five years. Teck Guan Perdana Berhad earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Unfortunately Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Teck Guan Perdana Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Teck Guan Perdana Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Teck Guan Perdana Berhad you should know about.

