Is It Smart To Buy Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Teo Seng Capital Berhad's shares before the 7th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.08 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Teo Seng Capital Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 9.2% on its current stock price of MYR0.87. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Teo Seng Capital Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Teo Seng Capital Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Teo Seng Capital Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 61% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Teo Seng Capital Berhad looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Teo Seng Capital Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Teo Seng Capital Berhad worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Teo Seng Capital Berhad more closely.

In light of that, while Teo Seng Capital Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Teo Seng Capital Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

