Is It Smart To Buy WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase WESCO International's shares before the 14th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.38 per share. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether WESCO International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether WESCO International can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. WESCO International is paying out just 4.8% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 36% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that WESCO International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see WESCO International's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 35% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

This is WESCO International's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

To Sum It Up

Is WESCO International worth buying for its dividend? WESCO International has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks WESCO International is facing. For example - WESCO International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

