Is your smart car spying on you?

Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, is not someone who keeps much of his life a mystery.

The entrepreneur shares his innermost thoughts with the world on Twitter, the social media platform he bought last year, on everything from politics to his family and his night-time routine.

But even the tech billionaire has secrets. And his own car is sharing them with the world.

Some time in 2020, a group of Tesla employees stumbled upon and shared videos of a unique white Lotus Esprit sitting quietly in Mr Musk’s garage.

The footage caused a stir online.

The vehicle, which features unique fins instead of wheels and is better known as James Bond’s whip in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me, was a Hollywood star and had not been seen in public for nearly a decade.

But it turns out it’s not only “Wet Nellie”, as the car-cum-submarine is named, that Tesla’s staff were able to see.

Submersible Lotus vehicle nicknamed "Wet Nellie" that featured in the 1977 James Bond film, "The Spy Who Loved Me" - Sotheby's/Handout via REUTERS

Mr Musk is one of potentially thousands of Tesla owners who were unwittingly filmed by their cars over a period of years, according to a Reuters investigation, including one man unwittingly captured in the nude as he went to fetch something from his parked car.

As the world wakes up to exactly what a Tesla’s onboard cameras can capture and beam back to their makers, a wider fear has arisen: is your car spying on you?

Systems such as telematics black boxes that record a vehicle’s location and how it is driven are commonplace today. Complaints about how that data is fed back to Big Brother seem old-fashioned.

Yet those concerns are becoming more acute.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that the best-selling cars of 2023 so far are all models fitted with the very latest in onboard infotainment and remote diagnostics technology.

From Tesla’s Model Y to the humble Mini, around two million of these data-gathering cars have been registered in the UK over the past five years.

McKinsey estimates that by 2030, 95pc of new cars will have automatic data connection features built into them.

Companies such as SiriusXM, Harman International, Bosch, IBM and even US telecoms network Verizon are all offering products and services for the increasingly lucrative vehicle telematics data market.

“It’s a complete mess, with car companies and Google scrapping over that information and who ‘owns’ the customer’s data,” says Ken Tindell, chief technical officer of Canis Automotive Labs , an automotive data security company.

Research from Fortune Business Insights predicts the telematics market alone will be worth $213bn (£170bn) by 2029, which easily explains why so many companies are scrambling to collect and process connected car data.

The pressing question is not so much “is your car spying on you?”, but “for which bidder?”, however.

Data generated by your car is valuable because it not only reveals what you and your motor are up to, but it can also be used to build products and services that drivers can be induced to buy.

This week Ford launched its Mustang Mach-E’s BlueCruise system in the UK. For £17.99 a month, a camera monitors the driver to ensure they are paying attention to the road while computers do the hard work of staying in-lane on motorways.

Ford says it is “committed to protecting customer privacy, ensuring transparency, and obtaining appropriate consent in the collection and use of all customer data,” adding that speed and location data is collected from connected vehicles using BlueCruise.

An onboard cellular modem (in effect a miniature mobile phone) beams your data back to Ford and its “third party service providers”.

Ken Munro, boss of cyber security company Pen Test Partners, a business that specialises in finding and fixing problems with internet-connected systems, says that manufacturers use this type of information for “product improvement”.

“That data is incredibly valuable, and I think insurance companies would love to have access,” he adds.

Data generated by a car’s onboard sensors – ranging from its speed to whether the airbag has been triggered – is typically beamed from the car to a Vehicle Data Hub (VDH), an internet service operated by a tech company.

IBM is one such company, and on its website explains what it does with the information it sucks up from your car.

“When data is received by the VDH from connected vehicles, the data is normalised and then integrated with asset information, such as vehicle or driver data,” says IBM.

“From the VDH, the vehicle data is then dispatched to other components, such as Context Mapping and Driver Behavior.”

Suggested examples of products that can be built from this data include “geofencing” a car, which means programming a piece of software to send an alert if the vehicle’s GPS location moves outside a particular location.

Another is using IBM’s “Most Probable Path & Destination Prediction” feature, which lets car fleet managers predict a particular vehicle’s future route and its probable destination.

If this sounds a bit Orwellian, you are probably not alone in wondering how this type of information might lead to something undesirable happening.

Munro relates stories about what his company found while probing one carmaker’s computer networks, at its request.

“The manufacturer brought in a third party telematics provider, and that telematics provider hadn’t segregated the clients,” says Munro, explaining that a simple computer security slip-up by the telematics provider meant that not only could his team view data from every other car from that manufacturer “but we could also see other, third party, brands on that same platform”.

Peek behind the digital curtains of one car and suddenly you can see tens of thousands of other vehicles. Munro declines to name names, saying the research was carried out under a strict non-disclosure agreement.

“I've been impressed by the way the auto industry responded,” he says. “So for new vehicle platforms the architectures are thought about from a logical perspective, and a lot of security assurance work is done.”

Cyber security researchers have hacked into connected cars, with the most infamous incident being in 2015 when a Jeep containing a reporter was remotely stopped on a US highway in a proof-of-concept trial.

Data harvested by your connected car can also be fed to the police.

Rachael Medhurst, a senior lecturer in digital forensics at the University of South Wales, says data stored by cars and VDH providers can be useful for crash investigators.

While investigating a hit-and-run incident, Medhurst says investigators found the car involved had been recording its precise GPS location, meaning “they could place it, that car, at that place, at that time”.

“During that time they could see that [people in the car] were actually playing with the infotainment system, and that there were buttons being pressed,” she adds.

Such systems – which include radios and satnavs – can be paired with mobile phones, which can provide a rich seam of data for police to dig into, says Medhurst.

Meanwhile the automotive industry is cagey about the extent to which data harvested from Britons’ cars is sliced, diced and sold on.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, says: “The UK automotive industry takes privacy and data protection extremely seriously and customer consent underpins all personal data processing.

“Manufacturers will only handle relevant personal data and retain it for only as long as it is necessary.

“Personal data, including apps and infotainment-paired mobile phones, can be removed from cars according to individual manufacturer instructions, giving motorists control of their data privacy.”

Ultimately the question is one of trust.

The industry wants drivers to think of their cars as trusted companions who know where you’re going and look out for you.

Others might wonder who’s truly riding the steed – or who's quietly interrogating it after you’ve safely parked up at home.