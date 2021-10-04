U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,339.50
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,121.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,741.50
    -20.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.10
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    -0.24 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.20
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -1.99 (-8.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0770
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,715.03
    +65.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,497.57
    -273.50 (-0.95%)
     

Smart City Expo Shanghai 2021 will highlight the role of technology in the service of cities

·2 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 14 to 15 October, the Shanghai Postal Museum will host a new edition of Smart City Expo Shanghai (SCES), the leading event on urban innovation in the Asian continent. Under the motto "The Smart is Rising", the second edition of SCES will address the importance of technological innovation to improve city construction, benefit its citizens, share opportunities and create a better future.

Smart City Expo Shanghai 2021 will highlight the role of technology in the service of cities.
Smart City Expo Shanghai 2021 will highlight the role of technology in the service of cities.

Organized by Fira de Barcelona and INTEX, Smart City Expo Shanghai will offer more than 20 sessions around four thematic blocks: digital transformation, energy and environment, governance and smart mobility. These issues will be analysed by more than 70 regional experts, academics and industry leaders who will share their knowledge with the aim of making cities friendlier to their inhabitants.

In addition to the congress, the event will also feature the participation of both local and international companies, including companies in the field of technology such as Huawei, China Mobile Limited and Cloudwalk Technology, which will offer the most cutting-edge solutions in the field of smart cities and urban innovation.

During the second day of the show, the Smart City Expo Shanghai Awards will be presented, recognizing the best initiatives and experiences in the fields of digital transformation, energy and the environment, governance and smart mobility in the Asian continent.

The event will also host the start of the Barcelona-Shanghai Bridge, an initiative organized by Barcelona City Council in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanghai City Council to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the twinning between the two capitals with various events and activities by different public and private stakeholders of both cities.

SCES is part of the internationalization strategy of Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading international summit on smart cities and urban solutions organized by Fira de Barcelona which will hold its 11th edition from 16 to 18 November 2021. Other events organized as part of this strategy are Atlanta (USA), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Doha (Qatar), Curitiba (Brazil) and Kyoto (Japan), among others.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651352/Smart_City_Expo_Shanghai_2021.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira de Barcelona Logo
Fira de Barcelona Logo

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona

Recommended Stories

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Qatar Places $760 Million Order With China for Liquid-Gas Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar ordered four new liquefied natural gas tankers worth more than 2.8 billion rials ($762 million) from a Chinese shipbuilder, as demand for the fuel booms.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryState energy fi

  • Oil Steadies Ahead of OPEC+ Producers Meeting on Supply Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Monday to discuss production policy amid a rapidly tightening market.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFutures in New York traded near $76 a barrel after capping a

  • There’s a Worldwide Energy Crunch. Here’s How to Play It.

    Investors looking to get exposure to surging prices for natural gas and other fuel sources might consider Cimarex Energy, Marathon Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, and other stocks.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels

  • OPEC meets on output increase as oil prices rally

    OPEC and its allies meet on Monday to debate how much oil to release into the red hot market, where supply disruptions and recovering demand from the coronavirus pandemic have pushed oil above $80 per barrel. The oil price rally to a three-year high is exacerbated by an even bigger increase in gas prices, which have spiked 300% and have come to trade close to an equivalent of $200 per barrel due to supply shortages and low production of other fuels. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged, but none gave details on how much more, or when supply would increase.

  • WSJ Opinion: Why U.S. Pandemic Policy Went Off the Rails

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Photo: REUTERS

  • Saudis Triumph in Oil Market With Comeback From Covid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- When the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers gathers next week, group leader Saudi Arabia can savor a moment of triumph. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryEighteen months after slashing crude production during th

  • OPEC+ grapples with mixed blessing of rising oil prices

    OPEC and its key allies will meet on Monday to decide whether to ramp up oil production in a bid to calm overheated global energy prices.

  • Traffic lights gone dark. Factories shut down. What caused China's power crisis?

    Sudden blackouts have highlighted vulnerabilities in China's power sector and economy: overreliance on coal and overemphasis on growth, which coincided with rising coal prices this year to create a nationwide energy shortage.

  • Lufthansa adds four new Airbus A350s to its fleet

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Lufthansa said on Sunday it has agreed to lease four new Airbus A350-900 long-haul passenger jets, taking on newer planes left without homes as airlines restructure their balance sheets amid the coronavirus crisis. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr announced the move by the German flag carrier on the sidelines of an airlines conference dominated by debate over emissions and heavy industry losses due to the pandemic. "Fleet modernization, in my view, is one pillar to cope with the sustainability challenges," Spohr told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of airlines group IATA.

  • Why Share of Farfetch Limited Were Down 10% in September

    Luxury e-commerce stock Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) dropped 10% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Add to that Farfetch's 2020 run-up, and it's a recipe for a price correction. Gross margin grew 0.3% to 44%, but losses also widened, from $87 million in 2020 to $436 million in 2021.For the full year, Farfetch expects GMV to increase 35% to 40% year over year.

  • Gottlieb says COVID-19 vaccine fight could hurt broader vaccination efforts

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, says the politicization of COVID-19 vaccines could lead to lower vaccination rates across the board.

  • Nigeria looks to revive ailing palm oil sector

    Standing beside the piles of dark red palm fruits ready for crushing for their essence, Nigerian farmer Micah Ojo hopes to cash in on the government's drive to revive the country's once thriving palm oil business.

  • Arizona grocery chain Bashas’ sold to California grocer

    An Arizona grocery chain has been sold to an independent regional California grocer.

  • Bottlenecks and shortages: supply chain woes dog global recovery

    Power outages in China, chaos in Britain's petrol stations, factory closures in Germany -- supply chain problems around the world are threatening to gnarl up a global recovery as countries try to re-emerge from pandemic-induced recessions.

  • CloseUp: Hospitals face capacity & workforce issues amid COVID surge

    CloseUp: Hospitals face capacity & workforce issues amid COVID surge

  • Iconic Russian River resort hits the market for $3.7M

    For more than 100 years, Johnson's Beach has been the playground for guests of the resort. Several potential buyers are already lining up, including Sonoma County which has plans of its own.

  • Public health experts remain optimistic about downward trend in COVID-19 cases in Florida

    COVID-19 cases in Florida are continuing on a downward trend, while some public health experts are optimistic about what that means for the state as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.