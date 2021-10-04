U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.25
    -16.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,061.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,682.50
    -79.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.30
    -6.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.73
    -0.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -7.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.20
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2060
    +0.1980 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,607.58
    -145.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.63
    -10.44 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Smart City Expo Shanghai 2021 will highlight the role of technology in the service of cities

·2 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 14 to 15 October, the Shanghai Postal Museum will host a new edition of Smart City Expo Shanghai (SCES), the leading event on urban innovation in the Asian continent. Under the motto "The Smart is Rising", the second edition of SCES will address the importance of technological innovation to improve city construction, benefit its citizens, share opportunities and create a better future.

Smart City Expo Shanghai 2021 will highlight the role of technology in the service of cities.
Smart City Expo Shanghai 2021 will highlight the role of technology in the service of cities.

Organized by Fira de Barcelona and INTEX, Smart City Expo Shanghai will offer more than 20 sessions around four thematic blocks: digital transformation, energy and environment, governance and smart mobility. These issues will be analysed by more than 70 regional experts, academics and industry leaders who will share their knowledge with the aim of making cities friendlier to their inhabitants.

In addition to the congress, the event will also feature the participation of both local and international companies, including companies in the field of technology such as Huawei, China Mobile Limited and Cloudwalk Technology, which will offer the most cutting-edge solutions in the field of smart cities and urban innovation.

During the second day of the show, the Smart City Expo Shanghai Awards will be presented, recognizing the best initiatives and experiences in the fields of digital transformation, energy and the environment, governance and smart mobility in the Asian continent.

The event will also host the start of the Barcelona-Shanghai Bridge, an initiative organized by Barcelona City Council in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanghai City Council to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the twinning between the two capitals with various events and activities by different public and private stakeholders of both cities.

SCES is part of the internationalization strategy of Smart City Expo World Congress, the leading international summit on smart cities and urban solutions organized by Fira de Barcelona which will hold its 11th edition from 16 to 18 November 2021. Other events organized as part of this strategy are Atlanta (USA), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Doha (Qatar), Curitiba (Brazil) and Kyoto (Japan), among others.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651352/Smart_City_Expo_Shanghai_2021.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira de Barcelona Logo
Fira de Barcelona Logo

