U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,548.66
    +3.76 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,667.85
    -9.17 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,144.93
    +54.73 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.01
    +13.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.23
    +1.47 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    +14.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0230 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6300
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,202.00
    +2,818.59 (+4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.61
    +1,263.93 (+520.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.22
    +21.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Smart City Expo World Congress 2021 brings the urban innovation industry together again

·2 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the leading international summit on cities and smart urban solutions organized by Fira de Barcelona, will bring together the urban innovation industry again and in person to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event. From November 16 to 18, with over 400 exhibitors and 300 speakers, and under the theme We are the cities we make, the event will reflect on the transformation of metropolises after the pandemic and the need to meet the needs of its citizens even more than before.

Smart City Expo World Congress 2021 brings the urban innovation industry together again (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)
Smart City Expo World Congress 2021 brings the urban innovation industry together again (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)

The event will gather the leading international experts and companies to share knowledge and tackle the many challenges involved in urban transformation. To cover the many fields involved, the congress program be structured in eight themes, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Environment, Mobility, Governance, Living & Inclusion, Economy, Infrastructure & Buildings, and Safety & Security.

Urban solutions are critical element of the smart city ecosystem, and the 400 exhibiting companies will showcase their latest products and technologies. Among these companies are Abertis Mobility Solutions, Cisco, City Possible by Mastercard, FCC Environment, Huawei, Microsoft, Motorola, Seat, Smart Ports: Piers of the Future and Ubiwhere. Likewise, many cities and countries will exhibit recent projects including those from Argentina, Austria, Barcelona, Belgium, Berlin, Brasil, Buenos Aires, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, The Hague, India, Italy, Latvia, The Netherlands, Norway, Paris, Poland, Sweden and the USA.

The UCLG World Council

SCEWC will also provide the space for the World Council of the United Cities and Local Governments Organization (UCLG), the yearly meeting of largest global network of cities and local, regional, and metropolitan governments. UCLG will gather in Barcelona, under the title "Smart Cities and Territories, Pillars of the Common Agenda" to define the strategy of the municipal movement and its contribution to the UN Common Agenda.

The future of mobility and materials

SCEWC will strengthen its role as a platform for knowledge sharing by hosting two new events: Tomorrow.Mobility and PUZZLE X. Tomorrow.Mobility is co-organized by the EIT Urban Mobility and will focus on promoting the design and adoption of new sustainable urban mobility models, while PUZZLE X, jointly organized with the Advanced Material Future Preparedness Taskforce and the Mobile World Capital Barcelona, aims to grasp the potential of Frontier materials to solve some of the challenges that society is facing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668189/Smart_City_Expo_World_Congress_2021.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira de Barcelona Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)
Fira de Barcelona Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-city-expo-world-congress-2021-brings-the-urban-innovation-industry-together-again-301406901.html

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, FuelCell, and Bloom Energy Stocks All Dropped Friday

    The CEO of industrial giant Siemens threw cold water on the prospects for the hydrogen economy this week.

  • Down over 25%, These 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Many of the biggest renewable energy stocks on the market have pulled back sharply since hitting highs earlier this year. Despite the pullback, renewable energy is a booming industry and there's a lot of opportunity for investors. Three of our renewable energy contributors think SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), and TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) are great deals, with the stocks down over 25% from their 52-week highs.

  • Saudi Arabia to Use $110 Billion Gas Field for Blue Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSaudi Arabia said it would use one of the world’s biggest natural-gas projects to make blue hydrogen, as the kingdom steps up efforts to export a fuel seen a

  • Solar’s Growth Stumbles Just as the World Needs It Most

    (Bloomberg) -- Cracks are emerging in the global solar industry, threatening to flatten its growth trajectory just as the world needs clean power more than ever.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe sector

  • India and the UK plan a 140-country solar grid. Will it work?

    India’s most ambitious renewables venture so far, a global solar grid linking 140 countries, will be announced at the forthcoming Conference of Parties (COP26) climate meet in Glasgow. The project, titled Green Grids Initiative-One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG or OSOWOG), aims to harness solar energy wherever the sun is shining as the earth completes its 24-hour rotation around its axis, and transporting the electricity generated to areas that need it. The grid is to be developed in three phases.

  • Pacific Oil & Gas Limited Rebrands to Pacific Energy Corporation Limited

    Pacific Oil & Gas Limited (PO&G) has announced that it will rebrand its operations to become Pacific Energy Corporation Limited.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week, a move through and hold above the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Strong Over 35429, Weak Under 35383

    The direction of the December E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average early Monday is likely to be determined by the former main top at 35429.

  • Semiconductor stocks are value-priced for long-term growth

    DEEP DIVE The shortage of microchips might prompt an investor to believe that these are golden times for semiconductor manufacturers because high demand and limited supply can combine for higher prices and rising profits.

  • China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week. Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on. On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.

  • Lira Drops to Record After Erdogan’s Threat Against Envoys

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira fell to a record as the country’s latest diplomatic spat with the U.S. and other foreign governments gave traders another reason to sell the struggling currency.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billi

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.

  • Raymond James cheers Business First Bancshares results with double upgrade

    Shares of Business First Bancshares rose 2.5% in premarket trades Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock by two notches, to strong buy from market perform, on the heels of the lender's third-quarter results. Analyst William J. Wallace IV set a price target of $33 and cited the bank's net interest income and loan growth of 8%. "We were pleased to see core trends continue to improve at the bank, and as loan growth looks to be more than just pent-up demand, we are increasing our core growth

  • Energy-Stock Surge Leaves Climate-Focused Investors Behind

    Gains in energy stocks are testing investors who long avoided shares of fossil-fuel producers but are now missing out on the year’s top trade.

  • Apple, Amazon, Comcast, Chevron, Boeing, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season gets busy with results from Big Tech companies, AMD, GE, Ford, Boeing, Visa, Comcast, Starbucks, Chevron, and more. Plus third-quarter GDP data.

  • Some student loan refinance rates are around just 2%. Here are 6 ways you can get the absolute lowest rate

    Student loan refi rates are very low right now, with some borrowers finding rates starting at just 1.89%. What’s more, unlike with a mortgage refinance, it usually isn’t costly to refinance your student loans: “Most lenders don’t charge an origination fee or application fee,” says Rebecca Safier, certified student loan counselor and debt expert at Student Loan Hero. If you have federal student loans, you may lose the built-in protections — like generous loan repayment and forgiveness options — if you refinance.

  • Exclusive-Turkey's state banks likely to follow central bank and slash rates on Monday -sources

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's state banks are expected to cut borrowing costs on loans by around 200 basis points on Monday, according to three people with knowledge of the plan, following last week's unexpectedly hefty rate cut by the central bank. The three big public lenders Ziraat Bank, Halkbank and Vakif Bank are expected to lower rates on corporate, individual, mortgage and other loans, the three banking sources told Reuters, speaking under condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it. One lender sent an email to some staff on Friday, viewed by Reuters, notifying them of the plan to cut costs by some 200 basis points.

  • Holiday earnings forecasts have been lumps of coal so far, and here come the biggest ones

    Holiday earnings forecasts are disappointing investors so far, and the biggest boxes under Wall Street's tree are coming this week.

  • Erdogan’s Latest Diplomatic Row Deals a Fresh Blow to Lira

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s latest diplomatic spat gave currency traders another reason to sell the struggling lira, which dropped as much as 1.5% in early Asia trading amid thin liquidity. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions

  • China Evergrande Says Work on Some Residential Projects Has Resumed

    The highly indebted developer said construction was progressing at some of its projects in southern China, as it tries to stave off collapse and deliver homes it has promised to more than a million people.