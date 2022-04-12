Smart City Kitchens expands its CloudKitchens(R) empire with its newest facility in Bedok, leveraging on food delivery demand to revolutionise Singapore's F&B industry

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 75% of the working population expected to return to their offices in the coming weeks, business is expected to boom for restaurants that serve specific hotspots – like the presently underserved Changi Business Park and surrounding estates in the east.

It is timely then, that SmartCity Kitchens opened its 8th CloudKitchens® facility in Bedok in May 2022. The company's newest facility is home to 24 CloudKitchens® units, including 10 food processing kitchen units. The facility's food processing licence allows restaurants to use their food processing kitchen unit as a mini central kitchen to cook fresh food for distribution to their outlets - further expanding the benefits of running a CloudKitchens® space.

The Bedok facility is also ideally positioned to reach 650,000 potential diners within its service area, with a connection to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) that widens delivery possibilities. Another plus for restaurants in the facility is the ability for drivers to drive directly to their unit, simplifying operations and optimising delivery times.

What's more, competition in the area is lower, with only 2 restaurants serving every 1,000 people compared to other areas such as Marine Parade and Tampines Central. This presents a massive opportunity for restaurateurs who are keen on profiting on Singapore's thriving food delivery market.

With its newest facility, Smart City Kitchens has cemented itself as Singapore's top CloudKitchens® operator, with over 200 CloudKitchens® units across the island. In fact, the company fully sold out its 7th facility, located in Serangoon North, with popular brands like I Love Taimei, Mr Coconut, Marché Mövenpick and Annabella Pâtisserie operating from its CloudKitchens® spaces. The popularity of Smart City Kitchens' facilities demonstrates the attractiveness of CloudKitchens® model as a way for restaurants to expand quickly and safely, especially as the F&B industry continues to open up.

Already, many of the 24 CloudKitchens® units in the Bedok facility have been taken. That's good news for residents and professionals in the area, as they can look forward to savouring food and beverage choices from their favourite brands, including Golden Jade Restaurant, Maya's Kitchen, JTown Cafe, Haron Satay 55, The Kebabsmith, and DingGarden Buffet.

Mr Jensen Low, Country Manager, Swiss Rösti Corner by Marche Movenpick shares the benefits of operating a CloudKitchens® space, saying, "We are always looking for ways to deliver our fresh quality meals to more customers islandwide. Smart City Kitchens provides us with an affordable solution with less investment risk compared to a traditional brick-and mortar restaurant. Now, we are able to focus on crafting our authentic Swiss Rösti and sharing our passion for freshness and quality, directly to our valued customers!"

Restaurateurs interested in learning more about this opportunity, should contact Smart City Kitchens.

About Smart City Kitchens

Smart City Kitchens is Singapore's premier CloudKitchens® provider that helps restaurant and F&B establishments reimagine an old model, providing the infrastructure and strategic services to solve challenges and helping them drive long-term success in this ever-changing digital world. Besides the Bedok kitchen facility, Smart City Kitchens currently operates in Tampines, Clementi, Sembawang, Orchard, Telok Ayer, Serangoon North, and Bishan.

