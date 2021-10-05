U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.25
    +18.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,018.00
    +148.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,518.75
    +56.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.50
    +9.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.48
    +0.86 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    -7.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +1.03 (+4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1730
    +0.2550 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,859.29
    +2,170.64 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.82
    +990.14 (+408.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.77
    +45.76 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

New Smart City Materials and Formats Analyzed by IDTechEx

·6 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new MIT study finds that the number of visitors to any location decreases as the inverse square of travel distance. Since affordable accommodation is distant from a city center, this and web shopping means that city centers are emptying. Cities seek more independence and security with water, food, and 100% electrification. The smart city dream remains of only a 15-minutes walk or bike to work. With rising sea levels and global warming, much of the world is either being flooded or desertified - unless we get clever. The medieval walled city will return where climate migration gets nasty.

IDTechEx Logo
IDTechEx Logo

Food reinvented

The Agrihood mixed-income apartment complex in Santa Clara will come with its own 1.5-acre farm. Making considerable food in a limited space means genuine milk and meat cultivated from a few cells, and aquaponics growing vegetables and fish together using polymer, glass, nutrients, and filters. Solar greenhouses power their robots. Outdoors expect solar weeders, seeders, etc. See the IDTechEx report, "Electric Vehicles and Robotics in Agriculture 2020-2030".

Transport needs new materials

Materials used in internal combustion vehicles are mostly being eliminated as battery-electric vehicle success. In late 2021, the battery Mercedes S entry-level model was offered at a lower price than the internal combustion version. Tesla order books are moving out towards one year. However, its Cybertruk, with over one million orders, has a high-strength stainless steel exoskeleton meaning no crumple zone. Will it be legal in Europe?

Electricity independence

Cities making and storing all their own electricity is becoming urgent as the increasingly violent weather trashes distant power lines. The latest US Short-Term Energy Outlook reports electricity generation from US hydropower plants is 14% lower in 2021 due to extreme and exceptional drought. The planned Georgia Namakhvani hydropower project is now unlikely given vehement environmental objections and the builder withdrawing. Chinese versions have cracks in the inadequate concrete. Better to make your electricity in the city.

With solar winning on price, seasonal electricity storage is a new need and wind needs something too. No wind was one reason UK power costs rocketed in late 2021. For days of storage, many options have arrived, and gravity seasonal storage looks excellent but other options, such as pumping high-density liquids up hills, are worth a look.

Most of the largest cities are already near the sea or a large river so the many forms of tidal and wave power without infrastructure attract. Recyclable thermoplastic wind and tidal turbines are on the cards. Sophisticated polymer tethers over one-kilometer long hold the kites and drones generating Aerial Wind Energy (see the IDTechEx report "Airborne Wind Energy 2019-2039"). Polymer composites are preferred for drones, small aircraft, and robot shuttles in cities, some 3D printed. Metamaterials are promising many applications, from passive cooling over solar panels to autonomy radar antennas and solar-powered, reprogrammable intelligent surfaces RIS on buildings redirecting and boosting 6G communications. See the IDTechEx report, "Metamaterial and Metasurface Markets Electromagnetic 2022-2042".

Optimal vehicle size and new materials

Mistakes are being made with passenger capacity. Like the on road autonomous shuttle by Amazon Zoox – a four-seater – Airbus has belatedly joined the air taxi race with a dubious multicopter design: its relatively slow cruise speed, limited range and 4-passenger capacity are unambitious when compared with other eVTOL developers. City authorities demand inclusion – serving the disabled in wheelchairs and those with limited funds – and eliminating congestion. Robot shuttles must take 15-25 people. Examples from Toyota, Local Motors Olli, Navya, and others easily repurposing as a school bus, taxi, bus, or freight. MicroLED displays will assist. Non-stop charging means single-crystal silicon structural solar bodywork (Easymile) and contactless charging. See the IDTechEx report, "Robot Shuttles for Smart Cities 2021-2041".

With aircraft, distributed thrust is gaining share. This involves multiple thrusters eliminating the need for flaps, tail plane, and much of the wing size and weight. It is even employed on one ground-effect aircraft flying low over the sea. Intimately integrating thrust and aerodynamics brings materials opportunities. See the IDTechEx report, "Manned Electric Aircraft: Smart City and Regional 2021-2041".

Multifunctional materials

Polymer composite small aircraft and robot shuttles contrast with aluminum battery-electric cars (Lucid and Jaguar) with Tesla jumping to huge aluminum diecastings replacing over 300 parts. For all vehicles, extreme lightweighting and the lowest drag factor with the highest efficiency powertrain are key. Multifunctional polymers – electric, magnetic, optical, mechanical - include 3D printed electronics, in-mold electronics, solar, supercapacitor, and self-healing bodywork. See the IDTechEx report, "Smart Materials Opportunities in Structural Electronics and Electrics 2020-2030".

The biggest order books are for battery-electric, fixed-wing aircraft up to ten seats. Some have vertical takeoff and landing capability but that hits endurance time so badly that they may be used mainly for extremely short takeoff and landing ESTOL. One recent order for the safer fixed-wing VTOL with its longer range was Brazilian airline GOL ordering 250 from Vertical Aerospace in the UK.

"The VA-X4 is ideal for a city like Sao Paulo," Vertical Aerospace CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick said in a statement. "Our eVTOLs will transform how we travel around high population density cities that are clogged with traffic."

UHPC cement and beyond

The construction industry consumes 40 billion tonnes of aggregate yearly. Construction sand is in short supply because only river and beach sand are currently considered suitable. Make desert sand useful.

Ultra-High Performance Cement UHPC usually combines portland cement, silica fume, superplasticizer, water, and steel or organic fibers. It can have exceptional strength, even tensile, withstanding blown sand and ocean water. Enjoy a very long life, retaining excellent appearance and needing no steel rod reinforcement that can rust. See the IDTechEx report, "Concrete and Cement Reinvented: Growing the Market, Decarbonising 2022-2042".

The graphene form is affordable now because only tiny amounts are needed. This initiates calcium silicate gels and optimal host crystallinity with 400% reduction in water permeability. The final trial of 3D printed graphene concrete made in the UK High Speed Rail tunnels comes in 2022. Advances will be welcome in tunnels of Tesla Boring company speedily carrying vehicles under cities and hyperloop tubes taking passengers between cities at aircraft speed. Massive UHPC sea defenses will be made to last, despite using far less material.

For the full portfolio of related research available from IDTechEx please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research.

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Moreton
Digital Marketing Manager
press@IDTechEx.com
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-smart-city-materials-and-formats-analyzed-by-idtechex-301392861.html

SOURCE IDTechEx

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Aemetis, Hyzon Motors, and Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

    President Biden's ambitious infrastructure package is losing momentum in the House, and investors are not happy.

  • Worst California Oil Spill in 27 Years May Be From an Anchor

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of a pipeline at the heart of California’s worst oil spill in almost 30 years is investigating the disaster site with a remotely controlled device and local authorities warned the cleanup may take weeks. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa H

  • Global Energy Crisis Is the First of Many in the Clean-Power Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from

  • Why the Infrastructure Stalemate Hit Nikola and Other Alternative Energy Stocks Today

    The infrastructure bill that was passed by the U.S. Senate experienced another delay last week en route to a vote in the House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to vote, and pass, the bill by last Friday, but a stalemate among Democrats is holding up the vote. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, shares of electric vehicle maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), hydrogen-fuel-cell maker Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and solar technology company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) were down 4.9%, 6.4%, and 5.8%, respectively.

  • Energy Prices Are Soaring: Why a Reprieve Isn't Coming Anytime Soon

    When the pandemic hit in 2020, it seemed like we might be in for an energy crisis as demand collapsed around the world. The economy is picking up again, especially in the U.S., and demand for oil, natural gas, and even coal is on the rise. What I think is becoming clear is that the energy crisis that's bubbling up now isn't going to end anytime soon.

  • NASA taps GE Aviation to develop new flight technology

    America's space agency has tapped GE Aviation for a $260 million program to advance new technology.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Tesla Model 3 UK's best selling car in September

    Overall, 71,566 new electric vehicles were registered in September.

  • Why Selling Its Only Factory to Foxconn Could Be a Lifeline for Lordstown Motors

    Looking to get its financial engine firing vigorously again, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) announced a tentative deal to sell most of its eponymous Lordstown facility to Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF). Foxconn is a Taiwanese electronics maker gaining an EV market foothold through partnerships with electric car companies like Fisker (NYSE: FSR). While the alliance is a gamble, it could free Lordstown from several current problems, explaining the stock market's enthusiastic response.

  • ReneSola Bags Environmental Approval For Spain Solar Plant

    Solar project developer ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) recently won environmental approval for its 12 MW solar plant located in the municipality of Caravaca in the region of Murcia in Southern Spain. The construction is likely to begin in early 2022. The Caravaca project is the most advanced in ReneSola Power's 350 MW pipeline of projects at different development stages in Spain. Additionally, ReneSola launched a sales and business development office in Madrid, Spain, to expand its sales network and c

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Top Miners Doubt Customers Can Match Their Zero-Emissions Target

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top miners are confident they can eliminate emissions from their own operations by 2050, but aren’t yet sure their customers can do the same.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe International Co

  • Exxon Sees Green Gold in Algae-Based Fuels. Skeptics See Greenwashing.

    Exxon says it is closer to its goal of fueling planes and trucks with oil distilled from algae. With government subsidies, it says it is on pace to make algae biofuel commercially viable by the end of the decade.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

    Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The company is seen as an EV play, which has seen volatility. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and f

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Watch this new BMW paint robot lay down custom designs with no masking

    BMW worked with German plant engineering firm Duerr on a new paint shop robot that can lay down two-tone finishes and intricate designs without masking the vehicle. It's called the EcoPaintJet Pro, which sounds like a new printer Staples just started stocking.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rise forming Bull Flag

    The weather will be mixed

  • Ship anchor possible cause of California oil spill

    A major oil leak off the coast of Southern California that has killed wildlife and fouled beaches may have been caused by a ship anchor.That's according to officials looking into the leak of more than 3,000 barrels of oil from the pipeline.The pipeline is connected to an offshore rig owned by a unit of Amplify Energy.On Monday, the company's CEO, Martyn Willsher, said it was possible a ship anchor could have struck the pipeline. Dozens of container ships have been stranded off the coast recently, awaiting their turn to enter the port.Willsher thinks they are close to finding the source of the leak:"We have examined more than 8000 feet of pipe and we have isolated one specific area of significant interest. We did this primarily through ROV to this point, but we are sending divers down now to verify some of what we what we are seeing via the RV. "The spill has closed beaches in Southern California and caused dead fish and birds to wash up on shore.One beach south of Los Angeles had 13 square miles of ocean and portions of its coastline covered in oil.Magnolia Marsh - a wetland home to 90 bird species - is also under threat.Cleanup teams on Monday were racing against time to contain the spill as a storm approached.They've deployed more than 2,000 feet of floating barriers known as oil booms which help contain and slow the oil flows.

  • Tesla hits new quarterly record, delivers 241,300 vehicles in Q3

    Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles globally in its third-quarter. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman weigh in.&nbsp;