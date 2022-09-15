U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

Smart City Platform Market to Reach $708.8 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 16.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rise in adoption of smart cities, growing number of projects under various government smart city initiatives, and surge in need for better natural resource management in urban environments drive the growth of the global smart city platform market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart City Platform Market by Offerings (Platform, Service), by Deployment Model (On Premise, Cloud), by Application (Smart Infrastructure, Smart Governance and Smart Education, Smart Energy, Smart Mobility, Smart Healthcare, Smart Buildings, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global smart city platform industry was estimated at $160.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $708.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

AMR Logo
AMR Logo


Determinants of growth

Rise in adoption of smart cities, growing number of projects under various government smart city initiatives, and surge in need for better natural resource management in urban environments drive the growth of the global smart city platform market. On the other hand, security concerns associated with smart cities and lack of funding & adequate infrastructure restrain the growth to some extent. However, emergence of artificial intelligence in smart cities, rise in the IoT market, and its application in smart cities are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/30635

Covid-19 scenario

  • Significantly increased digital dependence during the global health crisis impacted the smart city platform market positively.

  • The rapid push for IoT and automation solutions increased the demand for smart city platform solutions to a considerable extent.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the smart city platform market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/30635

The platform segment to dominate by 2031

By offerings, the platform segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global smart city platform market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Growing need for automation and IoT applications in modern cities drives the segment growth. The service segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to the rising large-scale application of smart cities.

The on-premise segment to maintain the lion's share

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment generated nearly three-fifths of the global smart city platform market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031.Higher degree of security offered by on-premise smart cities management platforms drives the segment growth. The cloud segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the scalable deployability of cloud-based smart city solutions.

The smart infrastructure segment to retain its dominance

By application, the smart infrastructure segment garnered nearly one-fifth of the global smart city platform industry share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031, owing to growing demand for smart infrastructure solutions. The smart energy segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increasing need for sustainability solutions in the energy sector.

North America garnered the major share in 2021

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating around two-fifths of the global smart city platform market. High concentration of specialized ICT and IoT vendors across the region propel the market growth. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 19.5% by 2031. This is attributed to the ongoing digital transformation across the region.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/30635

Key players in the industry

  • Quantela, Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Fujitsu Limited, Fybr,

  • SAP SE Google LLC

  • Hitachi, Ltd.

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • KaaIoT Technologies, LLC

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • NEC Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Intel Corporation

  • Bosch.IO GmbH

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global smart city platform market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Smart Building Market Expected to Reach $201.16 Billion by 2031

Intelligent Building Market Expected to Reach $42,649 Million by 2024

Smart Cities Market Expected to Reach $6,061.00 Billion by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States 
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-city-platform-market-to-reach-708-8-bn-globally-by-2031-at-16-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301624612.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

