Smart Coatings Market Size is projected to reach USD 18.74 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·9 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global smart coatings market size was valued at USD 4.92 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 18.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is the most significant global smart coatings market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period.

New York, United States, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart coatings" refers to unique films that can detect and respond to environmental and other external stimuli. The widespread use of smart coatings by end-users is a result of the development of new technologies that enhance the functionality of coatings. Recent innovations, such as conductive materials, nanotechnologies, self-healing, self-assembling systems, and micro-encapsulation, have improved the protective qualities of coatings. Due to their expanding use for both protective and aesthetic purposes, smart coatings are gaining appeal. Smart coatings are more expensive than functional coatings, but their improved protection has increased demand.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-coatings-market/request-sample


Growing Demand in End-User Industries Drives the Global Market

Smart coatings are utilized in the automotive, marine, construction, agriculture, aerospace and defense, information technology, and healthcare industries. There is a substantial growth in the demand for smart coatings in the healthcare industry due to the growing awareness of safety and cleanliness and government attempts to avoid HAIs (Healthcare Associated Infections). It occurs across all care settings, including acute care hospitals, dialysis facilities, outpatient care, ambulatory surgery centers, and long-term care facilities (including rehabilitation centers and nursing homes). Each year, around 2 million people are affected by HAIs, and 90,000 people die worldwide. Due to their properties, smart antimicrobial coatings are frequently utilized in the healthcare industry.

Smart coatings are also widely used in the automotive industry, which is a significant contributor to the GDP of any country. The need for smart coatings is growing in the automobile industry due to their ability to protect vehicles from acid rain, extreme weather, and UV radiation. In the automobile sector, coatings are applied to car exteriors. The galvanized steel used for vehicle bodies requires protective coatings to prevent corrosion and scratches. The rise of the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the smart coatings market.

Corrosion Indication and Prevention Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Corrosion is a significant issue in the automotive, construction, maritime, agricultural, and military industries. It can cause catastrophic pipe and tubing failures. Manufacturers of coatings have devised methods for detecting and preventing corrosion. Consequently, electrochemically sensitive materials can be employed to detect and control corrosion. Using microcapsules, the NASA Kennedy Space Center has created a controlled-release device for monitoring corrosion. Smart coatings containing encapsulated inhibitors will decrease reformulation time. A pH-sensitive microcapsule is essential to the design of intelligent coatings. In addition to epoxies, acrylics, urethanes, and powder coatings, epoxies, acrylics, and urethanes can also be utilized as additives in liquid and powder coating applications. A smart coatings system based on pH-sensitive microcapsules is used for corrosion detection, inhibition, and self-healing. In an emulsion, an interfacial polymerization reaction produces a variety of pH-sensitive microcapsules containing different solvents. These characteristics of smart coatings drive market expansion.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 18.74 Billion by 2030

CAGR

18.2% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Layer Type, Function, End-User, Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems, Ppg Industries, Rpm International, Ak Coatings, Specialty Coating System, Clariant

Key Market Opportunities

Corrosion Indication and Prevention

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand in End-User Industries
Superior Properties of Smart Coatings

Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/smart-coatings-market


Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global smart coatings market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period. Investments from outside the region fuel the expansion of the smart coatings market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, rising per capita income and living standards will contribute to the region's smart coatings market. Consequently, a developing automotive industry contributes to expanding the market for smart coatings in the Asia-Pacific region. Intelligent anti-corrosion coatings are widely employed in the automotive sector for corrosion and weather resistance. The region is also experiencing expansion in the construction and consumer electronics industries.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1%, generating USD 4865 million during the forecast period. The construction, automotive, and aerospace industries will significantly impact the regional smart coatings industry. The construction industry in Europe employs over 20 million people and accounts for around 9 percent of the European gross domestic product. Therefore, expanding the construction industry is anticipated to increase demand for intelligent coatings. As a leader in eco-innovation and sustainable construction, it is expected that infrastructure development in Denmark will increase during the projected period. The country's sound macroeconomic climate also encourages investment opportunities. The aerospace sector will also contribute to the rise of smart coatings in the United States. The European aerospace industry is one of the most advanced in the world, producing high-quality jets, helicopters, aero engines, civil aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles using precise hand tools.


Key Highlights

  • The global smart coatings market size was valued at USD 4,920 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 18,745 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • By layer type, the global smart coatings market is categorized into single-and multi-layer coatings. Single-layer coatings segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

  • By function, the global smart coatings market is categorized into anti-corrosion, anti-fouling, antimicrobial, self-healing, self-cleaning, and anti-icing coatings. Anti-corrosion segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

  • By end-user, the global smart coatings market is categorized into automotive, transportation, marine, construction, aerospace and defense, and healthcare. The automotive segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.

  • Asia-Pacific is the most significant global smart coatings market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-coatings-market/request-sample


The global smart coatings market’s major key players are

  • AkzoNobel

  • Sherwin-Williams

  • Axalta Coating Systems

  • Ppg Industries

  • Rpm International

  • Ak Coatings

  • Specialty Coating System

  • Clariant

  • Dupont

  • Optical Coating Technologies and Burke Industrial Coatings.


Global Smart Coatings Market: Segmentation

By Layer Type

  • Single Layer Coatings

  • Multi-Layer Coatings

By Functions

  • Anti-corrosion

  • Anti-fouling

  • Antimicrobial

  • Self-healing

  • Self-cleaning

  • Anti-icing coatings

By End-User

  • Automotive

  • Transportation

  • Marine

  • Construction

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Healthcare

By Regions

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • North America

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Smart Coatings Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Layer Type Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Single Layer Coatings

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Multi-Layer Coatings

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Function Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Anti-Corrosion

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Antimicrobial

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      3. Canada

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      4. Mexico

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      5. Latin America

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      3. France

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      4. U.K.

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      5. Italy

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      6. Spain

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      3. China

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      4. Australia

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      5. India

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      6. South Korea

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      3. South Africa

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Layer Type

        2. By Function

  7. Company Profile

    1. AkzoNobel

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Sherwin-Williams

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Axalta Coating Systems

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-coatings-market/toc


Market News

  • In July 2022 - AkzoNobel will expand its performance coatings range after striking an agreement to buy the wheel liquid coatings business of Lankwitzer Lackfabrik GmbH. Before the end of 2022, completion, subject to regulatory permissions, is anticipated.

  • In June 2022 - A robust mosquito-repellent coating developed by AkzoNobel’s Coral brand to help people in Brazil as a new ally in the fight against an invasive carrier of dengue fever.


News Media

Automobile Industry to Hold Considerable Share in the Smart Coatings Market


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Paints and Coatings Market: Information by Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-Borne), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Intumescent Coatings Market: Information by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Epoxy-based), Application (Hydrocarbon, Cellulosic), End-Use (Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Information by Product (Antimicrobial Powder Coatings, Surface Modifications, and Coatings), Application (Medical Devices), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Industrial Coatings Market: Information by Product (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy) Technology (Solvent-Borne, Powder Based), End-Use (Electronics, Aerospace), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Protective Coatings Market: Information by Product Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane), Technology (Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne), End-Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Mining), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


