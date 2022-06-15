U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.16
    +0.85 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.90
    +17.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.28 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0169 (+1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1610
    -1.3190 (-0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,564.82
    +969.23 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Smart Communications and Areteans Partner to Elevate Customer Conversations

Smart Communications
·3 min read
Smart Communications
Smart Communications

LONDON and SYDNEY and HYDERABAD, India, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, and Areteans, a “Global Elite Partner” of Pegasystems today announced a partnership that will benefit joint customers of Smart Communications’ customer conversations platform and Areteans global services and solutions as well as existing Pegasystems customers.

Leveraging Areteans best practices and implementation expertise, enterprise and government organizations can deliver personalised customer conversations utilizing the prebuilt integrations between Pega’s™ Software and the Smart Communications Conversation Cloud™. The seamless data exchange optimizes omnichannel customer communications to be more relevant and meaningful, delivering exceptional customer experience and improved internal efficiencies.

“Our partnership with Areteans is a testament to our strong passion to partner with the best professional services organizations that can truly drive customer outcomes,” said Nick Smith, Vice President of Sales and General Manager of APAC at Smart Communications. “Areteans expertise on the Pega platform offers our joint customers the best configurations that will solve their unique challenges.”

Ashok Bommisetty, Associate Vice President at Areteans said, “We are extremely excited about this partnership as it furthers our mission to own and deliver end-to-end outcomes for customers. Partnering with Smart Communications is our move towards establishing our competence and strategic advisory, not only in Pega-related exercises but also by establishing technology alliances that complement the Pega platform to fulfill our clients' business needs.”

About Areteans:
Areteans Technology Solutions. Areteans is a global services & solutions company that excels in Businesses to transform and evolve digitally by executing Pega implementations the right way through proactive collaboration with our customer, straddling the technical spheres as below.

We employ our deep end-to-end expertise and advanced solutions to design disruptive, growth-centric Pega solutions for enterprises on a fast track to scale. Our 100% Pega focus and advanced end-to-end Pega capabilities across 1:1 Customer Engagement, Intelligent Automation, and Customer Service unlock strategic insights that help us envision and build highly scalable solutions for your business, assuring uninterrupted business growth and consistent ROI. www.areteanstech.com

About Smart Communications
Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

CONTACT: For more information contact: Roberta Patterson – Analyst and Public Relations, Smart Communications Email: rpatterson@smartcommunications.com Bhuvaneshwari Cheruvu – Chief Marketing Officer, Areteans Email: bhuvaneshwari.cheruvu@areteanstech.com Mobile: +91 9000862266


